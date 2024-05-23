A person who performs a plan review of construction documents, inspects construction sites or equipment, or administers and enforces the Uniform Construction Code must be currently certified by the Department in the category applicable to the work that is to be performed.
A person must be certified by the Department as an accessibility inspector/plans examiner to be able to approve plans or perform inspections relating to accessibility requirements. All third-party agencies that perform any Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania must be certified by the Department of Labor and Industry before performing these services. A third-party agency can be either an incorporated code service entity or an individual, that performs code services, who is not an employee of either a municipality or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
First, the individual must have passed an acceptable exam. Then, the individual must send to our office the completed application form, proof of passing the exam, and the application fee. Neither a wall certificate nor a website printout of certifications held are considered proof of passing an exam. Our office provides a guide titled “Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Booklet” that contains specific instructions on where to take the exam, what is needed to apply, and the required application form. The current forms and fees can be found on our website.
No, in order to perform inspections and plan reviews that fall under the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code, an individual must be certified by our office in the appropriate discipline.
Initially, all UCC certifications are valid for three (3) years from the date of issuance. Each time a construction code official applies for and receives Department certification in a new category, the expiration date for all the approved certifications is moved to a date three (3) years from the date of issuance of the new certification category.
Up to six (6) months prior to the expiration date listed on the Department-issued certification card, the cardholder can apply to the Department for re-certification. If the individual renews with continuing education credits prior to their expiration date, three (3) years is added to their current expiration date. If the individual renews their certification after their expiration date but within one (1) year from their expiration date, their new expiration date will be three (3) years from the date of issuance. A certification CANNOT be renewed once it has been expired for more than one (1) year.
First, the individual must have completed the required number of continuing education credits or passed an acceptable exam for a discipline in which he/she is not currently certified. Then, the individual must send to our office the completed application form, acceptable supporting documentation for the renewal activity conducted, and the application fee. Our office provides a guide titled “Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Renewal Booklet” that contains specific instructions on what is needed to apply and the required application form. Click here for the current forms and fees.
A UCC official who holds one (1) certification must complete fifteen (15) credit hours of continuing education to be re-certified. A UCC official who holds two (2) certifications must complete thirty (30) credit hours of continuing education. A UCC official holding three (3) or more certifications must complete forty-five (45) credit hours of continuing education. All credit hours must be with a UCC approved training provider. At least one-third (1/3) of the required credit hours must directly relate to an applicant’s certification categories while the remaining two-thirds (2/3) must relate to the building trades.
The Department maintains a list of currently approved UCC Continuing Education training providers on its website. If the training provider is not approved via the eight (8) categories specifically stated in the Regulation and is not listed separately on the Department’s website as a UCC approved training provider, the training they provide cannot be accepted. The Department does NOT automatically approve a training provider that is approved by another State agency or office nor by an approved UCC training provider; for example, the ICC is an approved UCC training provider but any training provider that the ICC approves is NOT automatically approved by the UCC. Any training provider looking to offer UCC continuing education credits must submit an application to our office for approval as a UCC training provider.
The list of approved UCC training providers as well as the application to become a UCC approved training provider can be found on our website.
Yes, a UCC Certification for an individual can be renewed up to one (1) year after the certification’s expiration date. A certification CANNOT be renewed once it has been expired for more than one (1) year.
No, after a UCC certification has been expired for more than one (1) year, it may no longer be renewed. In order to hold that UCC Certification again, the individual must retake the appropriate exam(s) and submit that exam documentation with the UCC application and application fee for certification.
The company must send to our office the completed application form, proof of professional or errors and omissions liability insurance in at least the amount of $1 million, and the application fee. Our office provides a guide titled “Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Third Party Agency Certification: Initial and Renewal Booklet” that contains specific instructions on what is needed to apply and the required application form. The current forms and fees can be found on our website.
The UCC Certification fees for individuals and third party agencies can be found on our website, or obtained by emailing our office at UCCBOIS@pa.gov, or by calling our office at 717-787-6085. For individual certifications, the fee is applicable per application and multiple disciplines can be applied for on the same application.
The only forms of payment that our office currently accepts are checks or money orders. Applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to our office; unless payment for the application has already been received by the office. Then, the application may be sent with a copy of the payment information by email to UCCBOIS@pa.gov.
The review and processing of submitted paperwork is completed on a first come, first serve basis and, on average, can take two to three weeks once the submission is received by our office. However, as soon as your application is processed and your name shows on our website listing of Certified Code Officials, you may work as long as your employer does not require you to have the license in hand.
Applicants will receive their certification/license in the mail at the mailing address they listed on the application within 2-3 weeks from the date the application was processed. If an alternate mailing address was listed on the application, the certification/license will be mailed there.
If you do not receive the certification/license in the mail, please contact our office at UCCBOIS@pa.gov stating your name, the certification/license you applied for, and the address it should have been sent to.
If you need another copy of your certification/license, you must send a written request to our office for a duplicate along with a check or money order for the current duplicate fee. The request should include your name, the certification/license being requested and the address where the letter should be mailed. The current fees can be found on our website and our mailing address is as follows:

Department of Labor & Industry
UCC Certification Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg PA 17121
Department of Labor & Industry
UCC Certification Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg PA 17121
If you have additional questions about the Department of Labor & Industry's Uniform Construction Code certification requirements, please contact our office:
Email: UCCBOIS@pa.gov
Phone: 717-787-6085
Fax: 717-705-0196
Mailing Address:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
UCC Certification Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Act 95 of 2005
FIRE SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:
Generally, plans submitted to the Department must demonstrate compliance with the fire safety requirements of the International Building Code (IBC) with respect to fire alarms, fire extinguishers, heat and smoke detectors, automatic sprinkler systems and occupancy and incidental use separations. The applicable version of the IBC will be that one in effect at the time that application is made for approval of the use and/or modification of an uncertified building.
It is critical to note the following exclusions and limitations pertaining to automatic sprinklers when they are required by the IBC.
If construction began on a building prior to May 19, 1984, the installation of automatic sprinkler systems is not required.
If construction began on a building after May 19, 1984, automatic sprinklers are only required:
- If the building is classified in one of the following use groups: E (educational), H (high-hazard), I (institutional), or R-1 or R-2 (residential
- If the building has occupied floors more than 75 feet above lowest level of fire department access.
Exception: Buildings in use groups R-1 and R-2 which do not have occupied floors more than 75 feet above lowest level of fire department access may, instead of installing automatic sprinkler systems, install hard-wired interconnected heat and smoke detectors in all rooms or spaces, whether they are occupied or unoccupied.
If construction of a building began after May 18, 1984, automatic sprinkler installation required shall be completed within five years of December 22, 2005, or any certificate of occupancy issued shall be invalid.
ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:
If construction of an uncertified building began before September 1, 1965, no accessibility requirements will be imposed by the Department.
If construction of a building began after August 31, 1965 and before February 18, 1989, and if the building is a state-owned building, a restaurant or a retail commercial establishment, the building must comply with all of the following:
- Have at least one accessible main entrance.
- Have an accessible route from the accessible entrance to any public spaces on the same level as the accessible entrance.
- If toilet rooms are provided, have at least one toilet room for each sex or a unisex toilet room complying with the accessibility requirements of the International Building Code.
If construction of the building began after February 17, 1989, all accessibility requirements of the International Building Code (IBC) shall be met. The applicable version of the IBC will be that one in effect at the time that application is made for approval of the use and/or modification of an uncertified building.