FIRE SAFETY REQUIREMENTS:

Generally, plans submitted to the Department must demonstrate compliance with the fire safety requirements of the International Building Code (IBC) with respect to fire alarms, fire extinguishers, heat and smoke detectors, automatic sprinkler systems and occupancy and incidental use separations. The applicable version of the IBC will be that one in effect at the time that application is made for approval of the use and/or modification of an uncertified building.

It is critical to note the following exclusions and limitations pertaining to automatic sprinklers when they are required by the IBC.

If construction began on a building prior to May 19, 1984, the installation of automatic sprinkler systems is not required.

If construction began on a building after May 19, 1984, automatic sprinklers are only required:

If the building is classified in one of the following use groups: E (educational), H (high-hazard), I (institutional), or R-1 or R-2 (residential

If the building has occupied floors more than 75 feet above lowest level of fire department access.

Exception: Buildings in use groups R-1 and R-2 which do not have occupied floors more than 75 feet above lowest level of fire department access may, instead of installing automatic sprinkler systems, install hard-wired interconnected heat and smoke detectors in all rooms or spaces, whether they are occupied or unoccupied.

If construction of a building began after May 18, 1984, automatic sprinkler installation required shall be completed within five years of December 22, 2005, or any certificate of occupancy issued shall be invalid.

ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

If construction of an uncertified building began before September 1, 1965, no accessibility requirements will be imposed by the Department.

If construction of a building began after August 31, 1965 and before February 18, 1989, and if the building is a state-owned building, a restaurant or a retail commercial establishment, the building must comply with all of the following:

Have at least one accessible main entrance.

Have an accessible route from the accessible entrance to any public spaces on the same level as the accessible entrance.

If toilet rooms are provided, have at least one toilet room for each sex or a unisex toilet room complying with the accessibility requirements of the International Building Code.

If construction of the building began after February 17, 1989, all accessibility requirements of the International Building Code (IBC) shall be met. The applicable version of the IBC will be that one in effect at the time that application is made for approval of the use and/or modification of an uncertified building.