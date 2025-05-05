The Uniform Construction Code (UCC) training and certification regulation provides a listing of organizations and types of organizations that the Department of Labor and Industry deems acceptable as providers of continuing education. No additional approvals are needed for any organization which is specifically listed or that falls under any of the generic types listed in the regulation.
Here are the providers approved via the regulation, along with some specific examples:
- The National Conference of States on Building Codes and Standards.
- A Federal, Commonwealth or state agency: the US Department of Energy; the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services (PA DCED); the Division of Codes and Standards (NJ DCA).
- An accredited academic institution: any accredited high school, technical or vocational school, junior college, community college, college or university, or a private school licensed or registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
- A model code agency or its accredited local chapter: the International Code Council (ICC) and any of its local chapters, or a local chapter accredited by any of the three model code organizations (BOCA, ICBO or SBCCI) which consolidated their operations into the ICC.
- A trade association representing design professionals or the construction industry: the American Institute of Architects-Pennsylvania; the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers; the Pennsylvania Builders Association; the Pennsylvania Housing Research Center.
- A national standards writing organization: the American Society of Mechanical Engineers; the National Fire Protection Association.
- An association serving or representing Commonwealth municipalities: the Pennsylvania League of Cities and Municipalities; the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs; the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Commissioners; the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
- Testing-providers approved under section 401.6 of the training and certification regulation: Prometric, the ICC, the Pennsylvania Construction Codes Academy, any of the organizations accredited by ASME to certify persons as Qualified Elevator Inspectors, etc.
All continuing education providers should take note of the following:
- The Department’s Training and Certification regulation specifies that an applicant for re-certification must complete from 15 to 45 credit hours of continuing education, at least 1/3 of which must be directly related to his/her code certification categories. Further, one continuing education credit will be granted for each hour of classroom time.
- The regulation requires applicants for re-certification to submit evidence of the following: Name and address of the training provider; date attended; title of the course; subject matter of the course; and, credit hours received.
- It is critical that CE certificates provide sufficient information regarding course content, to enable the Department to determine if a course is related to a specific area of UCC certification (as opposed to a course like "Math Refresher Course for Code Officials" that cannot be counted toward the requirement highlighted in bold letters above).
Additional continuing education providers will be approved by the Department on an ad hoc basis and listed here. The following additional providers have been approved:
Provider Name
Effective Date
@ Your Pace Online
August 25, 2014
@Home Prep
June 30, 2014
180 Degree Education
June 3, 2008
3M Fire Protection Products
August 30, 2006
|A&J Code Associates
|December 23, 2024
Advanced Code Group
October 7, 2013
AEC Daily Corp
August 25, 2020
Affordable Comfort, Inc.
August 30, 2007
Alan Chech Electrical Seminars
December 18, 2008
All Trades Training & Educational Services
October 24, 2005
Alternative Energy Solutions LLC
August 12, 2022
American Fire Sprinkler Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter
August 24, 2017
American Inspection Agency Inc. (of Delaware)
January 11, 2006
American Trainco, Inc., dba TPC Trainco
February 12, 2007
American Wood Council
August 9, 2013
APA The Engineered Wood Association
October 24, 2008
Approved Code Services, Inc.
April 28, 2009
Armstrong World Industries
April 13, 2012
Associated Builders & Contractors Eastern PA Chapter
March 16, 2016
Atlantic Inland Inspections, Inc.
February 28, 2003
Automatic Fire Alarm Association
August 9, 2022
Barry Isett & Associates Inc.
OOctober 5, 2023
BASF
October 25, 2011
Berks County Building and Code Association
October 30, 2019
Berkshire Systems Group, Inc.
January 11, 2018
Blaze Master Fire Sprinkler Systems
July 13, 2010
BlueVolt
June 2, 2017
Boise Cascade Engineering Wood Products
June 12, 2013
Broad Run Consultants, Ltd.
March 19, 2007
Buddenbohn-Hagberg Associates
July 30, 2004
Building and Fire Code Academy
April 17, 2003
Bureau Veritas North America
February 25, 2008
Campbell Consultants
February 24, 2004
Captive Aire Systems, Inc.
September 19, 2011
Casey, O’Malley Associates
December 27, 2012
CEA Code Enforcement Associates
March 13, 2013
Central PA Chapter of Construction Specifications Institute
February 10, 2011
CF Associates Fire Safety Consulting
June 14, 2018
Centre Region Council of Governments
November 28, 2016
Chubb Group of Insurance Companies
June 3, 2008
Clark Western Building Systems
August 13, 2008
|Classes4contractors.com
|August 15, 2025
Code Compliance Classes
January 13, 2005
Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation
January 3, 2023
Code Inspections, Inc.
December 29, 2004
CodeMaster Inspection Services, Inc.
June 30, 2006
Code.Sys Code Consulting
July 14, 2003
Commonwealth Code Inspection Service, Inc.
April 28, 2004
Comprehensive Education Solutions, LLC
November 9, 2010
Concrete Foundations Association of North America
August 16, 2005
Conquest Firespray, LLC
October 30, 2019
Construction Training Service
December 13, 2010
Cooper Bussmann
March 13, 2012
CSA Group
January 14, 2016
David Diamentes Code Training and Consulting
June 7, 2004
Davis Technical Training
December 22, 2006
Delaware Riverkeeper Network
February 28, 2012
Dietrich Metal Framing
November 17, 2008
Dow Building Solutions
June 2, 2009
EIWPF-QEI
January 15, 2008
Electrical Association of Philadelphia
June 7, 2004
Electric Education Center
July 25, 2005
Electrical Diagnostic Surveys
June 13, 2013
Electrical League of Eastern Ohio, Inc.
April 25, 2011
Electrical League of Western PA
December 26, 2019
Electrical Training Course
January 16, 2016
Electronic Security Association
May 5, 2011
Electures
April 28, 2015
Elevator Safety & Technical Services
October 23, 2012
Elevator World, Inc.
June 3, 2008
Energy & Environmental Building Alliance
May 12, 2015
Energy Transfer Technology, Inc.
January 11, 2012
England Enterprises Training Division, LLC
April 13, 2012
Exceptional Training by Michal Hofkin
October 31, 2019
Failure & Damage Analysis, Inc
May 01, 2012
Fairhill Seminars and Electrical Education, LLC
September 30, 2008
Famous Enterprises
February 25, 2019
Fasten Master
May 6, 2010
Faulkner Inspection Services LLC
March 3, 2022
Fire Safety Consultants, Inc.
April 18, 2007
Fire Smarts, LLC
May 24, 2010
Focal Partners Consulting, LLC
February 16, 2011
Franklin Engineering, Inc.
February 28, 2008
Generac Power Systems
October 11, 2013
Great Lakes ADA Center
May 5, 2023
HalfMoon Education Inc.
January 17, 2017
HeatSpring, LLC
January 22, 2021
High Environmental Health & Safety Consulting
August 6, 2018
HILTI, Inc.
June 20, 2008
Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc.
March 10, 2004
IBEW Local #98 Apprenticeship Training
October 18, 2005
IBEW Local 269
April 29, 2008
IBEW Local 313
March 26, 2010
Icynene, Inc.
June 6, 2005
I.E.C.A. of Philadelphia and Vicinity
April 11, 2003
iLevel by Weyerhauser
August 21, 2007
Infinite Solar
July 9, 2012
Institute for Technical Advancement
July 6, 2005
Integra Code Consultants
May 31, 2017
International Association of Electrical Inspectors (inc. all divisions and chapters)
March 16, 2004
International Code Consultants, Inc.
June 7, 2004
International Union of Operating Engineers Local 95 Training Fund
July 29, 2002
JADE Learning
December 19, 2011
JATC LU 524
October 15, 2015
James G. Munger & Associates, Inc.
December 5, 2008
James Meyer Consulting, Inc.
March 15, 2010
|Jason Phelps Code Consulting
|October 1, 2025
JCR Productions, Inc.
December 21, 2007
Jensen Hughes Academy
August 12, 2016
John Kent
February 9, 2017
Keene Building Products
July 8, 2009
Kelly P. Reynolds Associates, Inc.
August 21, 2002
Kwik Service Group, LLC
October 3, 2006
Lancaster County Code Association
December 19, 2016
Lancaster County Zoning & Building Officials Association
March 20, 2014
Lewellyn Technology, LLC
June 26, 2013
Lewellyn Technology, LLC
June 26, 2013
Lexipol, FireRescue 1 Academy
June 1, 2020
Liberty Inspection Group
April 6, 2004
Liberty Inspection Limited
August 9, 2022
Liberty Mechanical Corp
January 14, 2016
Lightwave Learning
December 15, 2016
Lorman Education Services
February 14, 2006
Lower Allen Township Department of Public Safety
June 6, 2023
Lubrizol Advanced materials, Inc.
July 17, 2014
National Fire Protection Association
December 3, 2019
|Metric One Training & Consulting
|January 29, 2025
M.C. Dean, Inc.
March 15, 2013
McKEON
October 3, 2023
McPartland Electrical Education Institute
June 26, 2008
Michael L. Savage, LLC
September 2, 2016
Middle Department Inspection Agency, Inc.
March 4, 2003
Mike Holt Enterprises, Inc.
April 20, 2010
Montgomery County Fire Academy
March 29, 2007
Mr. Electric
January 28, 2008
M. S. Electrical Training
April 27, 2010
Murphy Electric Company
October 17, 2002
MyElectricalCeu
November 15, 2010
NAESA International
March 17, 2014
NAT PRO Seminars, Inc.
April 5, 2007
National Association of Elevator Contractors
June 26, 2013
National Burglar & Fire Alarm Association
August 28, 2008
National Code Seminars
June 18, 2007
National Electrical Contractors Association (inc. all its chapters)
January 25, 2006
National Fire Sprinkler Association
August 18, 2020
National Technology Transfer, Inc.
October 19, 2004
National Training Institute
September 4, 2003
No-Burn of Northeast PA
October 2, 2008
Northeast Spa & Pool Association
May 26, 2011
Northeast Training Institute
July 1, 2021
Nu Wool Company
June 10, 2008
Ohio Electrical Training
October 30, 2019
PA Burglar & Fire Alarm Association
January 18, 2005
PA Association of Arson Investigators
June 12, 2017
|PA Association of Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Contractors (PA PHCC)
|June 6, 2025
Pa Certified Inspectors Inc.
February 27, 2015
Performance Systems Development
October 15, 2015
Penn State Inspection Agency
January 11, 2006
Pennsylvania Association of Zoning Officials
September 16, 2010
Pennsylvania Concrete Masonry Association
May 16, 2014
Pennsylvania Concrete Promotion Council
November 17, 2004
Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, Inc.
January 14, 2016
Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Education Institute
May 24, 2012
Pennsylvania Outdoor Recreation Association
June 12, 2024
Pennsylvania Ski Area Association
September 1, 2022
Pfleiderer Electrical Consulting
June 17, 2013
Phillie Electrical Inspections
September 19, 2013
Phoenix Safety & Associates, LLC
February 12, 2012
Pittsburgh Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 542
June 13, 2013
Powers Fasteners, Inc.
February 19, 2010
Print-O-Stat
May 7, 2012
QDOT Engineering, LLC
June 27, 2016
RedVector.Com
April 28, 2015
Resource Dynamics/Green Building Education
November 12, 2009
RG Electrical Inspection Agency
July 5, 2023
Robertson Heating Supply
January 8, 2019
Schneider Electric
February 18, 2005
Scranton Electricians' JATC (Local # 81)
January 23, 2007
SE Solutions LCC
October 6, 2016
Simpson Strong-Tie Corporation Inc.
February 19, 2008
Smoke Guard Corporation
January 10, 2005
Specialty Product & Insulation Company
March 9, 2007
Stark Safety Consultants
August 25, 2021
State Inspection Authority
March 26, 2021
Steamfitter L.U 449
September 9, 2019
Steel Joist Institute
February 12, 2013
Structural Building Components Association
August 29, 2008
Superior Industrial Insulation Company
February 14, 2012
Superior Walls of America, Ltd.
September 27, 2006
Tapco Group
March 11, 2011
Technical Education Services
January 11, 2006
Technical Sales & Consulting, LLC
May 20, 2022
The Boeing Company
June 2, 2021
The Center for Campus Fire Safety
June 19, 2013
Thermal Ceramics, Inc.
April 6, 2007
Tri State ASHI
August 19, 2015
Tyco
July 9, 2012
UL (Underwriters Laboratories)
July 12, 2002
United Inspection Agency
July 26, 2004
United Spinal Association
January 13, 2005
Urban Engineers, Inc.
June 6, 2019
USP Structural Connectors
August 9, 2013
VE-Tech
February 20, 2023
Vector Solutions
July 14, 2016
Victaulic
March 16, 2016
Warshauer Electric Supply
March 1, 2023
Wilkes-Barre Electrical JATC
June 19, 2013
Williams Training Agency
July 13, 2004
Zack Academy, Inc.
October 15, 2015
Zenith Design Group, Inc.
May 27, 2003
ZweigWhite, LLC.
October 28, 2011
Organizations or institutions not encompassed within the eight categories listed above and which desire to be approved should download, fill out and submit the application listed at the bottom of this page. It is critical that applicants provide the name of at least one government agency, model code agency, national standards writing organization or professional organization that has granted their members or other individuals continuing education credits for courses provided by the applicant. There is no fee associated with this application. Simply fill out the form and submit it to:
Chief, UCC Division
PA Department of Labor and Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1613
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
If you have questions about the application form, call 717-787-3806, select "1" and then "4".