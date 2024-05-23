This depends on the particular situation. Some on-call time is required to be paid and some is not. When trying to determine if you need to be paid while on call, you need to look at your freedom to pursue your own interests while "on call." If you are required to carry a beeper but are free to pursue your own interests, you would not be required to be paid until you had to respond to a call. If you are required to remain at your employer's place of business and are not allowed to pursue your own interests such as reading, visiting with others, listening to the radio, etc., your employer would be required to pay for this on-call time.