Act 75 prohibits the employment of unauthorized employees; requires construction industry employers to verify the Social Security numbers of employees; and imposes penalties. The Act goes into effect on October 7, 2020. All employers in the construction industry in Pennsylvania will be required to use E-Verify, the federal government's program that allows enrolled employers to confirm eligibility of their employees to work in the United States.

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is committed to educating and assisting industry partners in understanding the requirements needed to meet Act 75 for your construction business with the online E-Verify system.

Act 75: Construction Industry Employee Verification Act Complaint Form (PDF)