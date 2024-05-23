Workers' Compensation Appeal Board

According to an annually published schedule, the WCAB hears arguments electronically and in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Scranton, and Erie. The WCAB reviews a WCJ's decision to ensure that it is supported by substantial and competent evidence and is legally in accordance with the Workers' Compensation Act (Act), regulations, and case law. Per that Act, WCAB decisions and orders must be concurred in by a majority of all Commissioners.

In addition to its appellate work, the WCAB has original jurisdiction over the appointment of fiduciary guardianships, commutation petitions, trustee payments, attorney fee petitions, total disability conversion determinations per instances of dual specific loss claims, rehearing petitions, and supersedeas petitions (requests for a stay of the WCJ's decision pending appeal) both before the WCAB and Commonwealth Court. Most of this work can be decided on the petition and answer alone, without argument, although some cases do require a hearing before the WCAB or referral to a WCJ for the purpose of making findings of fact.

In a typical year, the WCAB will receive between 900-1000 appeals and cross-appeals, issue more than 800 appellate opinions and more than 100 dispositive orders, and rule on hundreds of petitions (including those for supersedeases and counsel fees). WCAB opinions are published commercially and compiled in the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Law Reporter.