Unemployment Benefits for Federal Civilian Employees (UCFE)

You should file an intial application for benefits right away. You should continue to file weekly claims for benefits as well.

As a federal employee, your wage information will not be immediately available to us. You will need to provide the UC service center with supporting paperwork. This paperwork should include:

Standard Form 8, Notice to Federal Employe About Unemployment Compensation

Standard Form 50, Notification of Personnel Action, or its equivalent

Pay stubs (from 15 months prior to your last date of work)

W-2

W-4 or Withholding Tax Statement

Mail copies, not the originals, of all requested paperwork to the UC service center. Here is the complete list of service centers' addresses and fax numbers.

This paperwork proves your UC eligibility. After reviewing it, your benefits might change.

We will quickly fix underpayments. If you were paid excess benefits, they must be repaid. Or, we will subtract the excess amount from future benefits.