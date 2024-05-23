Benefit Appeals

Does your unemployment claim have missing wages? Is it missing an employer? You have the right to file a wage protest.

A wage protest allows you to dispute missing wages or incorrect financial determinations related to your unemployment benefits. It must be done no later than 21 calendar days after the mail date provided on the determination.

A wage protest allows us to review your info and update it, without a Referee hearing or a formal appeal.

After our review is complete, the wage protest is closed. We might issue a revised finanical determination. Even if we don't make any revisions, we will give you a new financial determination with an explanation of what we found.

How to file a wage protest:

Log in to your UC dashboard and navigate to the Unemployment Services widget.

Click “More Unemployment Services” and then “File a Wage Protest.” Follow the prompts provided.

Be sure to upload proof of earnings such as W2s and pay stubs for the relevant period.

If you disagree with the results of the wage protect, you have another 21-day period in which you can file an appeal.