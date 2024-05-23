Uniform Construction Code (UCC)

On October 26, 2022, the Commonwealth Court made a decision. It ruled in the case of Pennsylvania Builders Association v. Department of Labor and Industry. The ruling stopped the enforcement of the 2021 updates to the UCC.

Stop applying the 2021 accessibility standards now. The 2018 standards were in place before December 25, 2021, and are unchallenged. Hence, all buildings must still meet the 2018 requirements. The Court’s decision does not affect enforcing the non-accessibility requirements of the UCC.

Over 90% of Pennsylvania's 2,562 municipalities have chosen to run the UCC locally. They use their own employees or certified third party agencies they hired. In these municipalities, the Department has no code enforcement authority. This is true, unless the municipality lacks a certified "Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner."

When a municipality "opts out," the Department handles its commercial code enforcement there. The Department is responsible for all elevators and state-owned buildings, regardless of location.

Certified third party agencies enforce the UCC's residential rules. They enforce the rules in all opt-out municipalities. Property owners, or their contractors, hire these agencies. Here is a list of all the Certified Third Party Agencies for Buildings.