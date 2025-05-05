Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Uniform Construction Code

    UCC Review & Advisory Council

    The Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Review and Advisory Council were established by the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act (PCCA). The Council consists of 21 members, with appointments made by the Governor and the General Assembly.

    Letter from RAC Chair
    2021 RAC Changed Sections

    About the Council

    The members represent industry sectors that participate in the various aspects relating to the building - including building component design, construction, building code enforcement, and local government representation.

    The Council is charged with making recommendations to the Governor, the General Assembly, and Labor & Industry regarding proposed changes to the PCCA. The Council is also charged with reviewing the most recent triennial building code updates published by the International Code Council (ICC). The PCCA requires the Council to submit a report to Labor & Industry's Secretary within a prescribed timeline, specifying the updates to be adopted as part of Pennsylvania’s UCC.

    The council is required to review the applicable triennial code revisions to the following International Codes adopted as the UCC: 

    • International Building Code (IBC)
    • International Energy Conservation Code (IECC)
    • International Existing Building Code (IEBC)
    • International Fire Code (IFC)
    • International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC)
    • International Mechanical Code (IMC)
    • ICC Performance Code for Buildings and Facilities (ICCPC)
    • International Plumbing Code (IPC)
    • International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings (IRC)
    • International Wildland-Urban Interface Code (IWUIC)

    Meeting Minutes & Agendas

    The RAC meeting scheduled for May 8, 2025, is cancelled. The next regular meeting is set for July 31, 2025, at 9 a.m.

    2024 Code Review Cycle

    2021 Code Review Cycle

    July 08, 2025 - Update on the triennial Uniform Construction Code:
    Please be advised that the triennial Uniform Construction Code update is in process and expected to be published early this fall. Pursuant to the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, the existing UCC regulations will remain in full force and effect until the update is completed. The department will post additional updates here as they become available.

    Council Members and Positions

    Public input is encouraged, and the general public (individual citizens, trade and other associations, etc.) may request the Council to address a particular subject or issue related to the PA UCC as long as it is within the purview of the Council. This can be done by contacting the Council at the addresses listed below or by attending a scheduled meeting of the Council.

    Elizabeth Baldwin – First Class City Elected Official

    James Casilio – Construction Trades Employee representative (House Minority Leader)

    Charles Coltharp – Licensed Residential Architect

    Edward Fegley – Building Code Official

    William Henry – Manufactured Housing

    Jeffrey LaSalle – Licensed Mechanical Engineer, Plumbing/Fire Protection

    James Lucas – 2nd Class Township Public Official

    Marty Marra – Non-Residential General Contractor (Speaker of the House)

    Kevin Maynard – Licensed Electrical Engineer

    Nicholas Miller – Commercial Building Owner

    Jerry Phelan – Modular Housing

    Dr. Walter Schneider III, Chair – Licensed Structural Engineer

    Amrinder Singh – Non-Residential Building Inspector

    Jonathan Sukonik – Residential General Contractor (Senate President Pro Tempore)

    E. Mitchell Swann – Licensed Mechanical Engineer, HVAC Systems

    Michael Thompson – Non-Residential Architect

    Matthew Wojaczyk, Vice-Chair – Residential Building Inspector

    William Yeagley – UCC Fire Inspector

    Vacant – Borough Public Official

    Vacant – Remodeling Contractor

    Vacant – 2nd or 3rd Class City Official with building/construction ability & experience (Senate Minority Leader)

    *Please note that all position holders may continue to serve until a qualified successor is named.

    RAC Additional Resources

    Contact the Council

    Requests for the Council may be e-mailed to ra-uccrac@pa.gov or mailed to:

    Director
    Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety
    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    651 Boas Street, Room 1613
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Please Note: Any email sent to the above address must relate to Council business. Any other UCC questions and issues should be directed to the Department by calling 717-787-3806 and selecting option 1. For information and to request public records relating to the Council, visit  The Office of Open Records.