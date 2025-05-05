About the Council
The members represent industry sectors that participate in the various aspects relating to the building - including building component design, construction, building code enforcement, and local government representation.
The Council is charged with making recommendations to the Governor, the General Assembly, and Labor & Industry regarding proposed changes to the PCCA. The Council is also charged with reviewing the most recent triennial building code updates published by the International Code Council (ICC). The PCCA requires the Council to submit a report to Labor & Industry's Secretary within a prescribed timeline, specifying the updates to be adopted as part of Pennsylvania’s UCC.
The council is required to review the applicable triennial code revisions to the following International Codes adopted as the UCC:
- International Building Code (IBC)
- International Energy Conservation Code (IECC)
- International Existing Building Code (IEBC)
- International Fire Code (IFC)
- International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC)
- International Mechanical Code (IMC)
- ICC Performance Code for Buildings and Facilities (ICCPC)
- International Plumbing Code (IPC)
- International Residential Code for One- and Two-Family Dwellings (IRC)
- International Wildland-Urban Interface Code (IWUIC)
July 08, 2025 - Update on the triennial Uniform Construction Code:
Please be advised that the triennial Uniform Construction Code update is in process and expected to be published early this fall. Pursuant to the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act, the existing UCC regulations will remain in full force and effect until the update is completed. The department will post additional updates here as they become available.
Council Members and Positions
Public input is encouraged, and the general public (individual citizens, trade and other associations, etc.) may request the Council to address a particular subject or issue related to the PA UCC as long as it is within the purview of the Council. This can be done by contacting the Council at the addresses listed below or by attending a scheduled meeting of the Council.
Elizabeth Baldwin – First Class City Elected Official
James Casilio – Construction Trades Employee representative (House Minority Leader)
Charles Coltharp – Licensed Residential Architect
Edward Fegley – Building Code Official
William Henry – Manufactured Housing
Jeffrey LaSalle – Licensed Mechanical Engineer, Plumbing/Fire Protection
James Lucas – 2nd Class Township Public Official
Marty Marra – Non-Residential General Contractor (Speaker of the House)
Kevin Maynard – Licensed Electrical Engineer
Nicholas Miller – Commercial Building Owner
Jerry Phelan – Modular Housing
Dr. Walter Schneider III, Chair – Licensed Structural Engineer
Amrinder Singh – Non-Residential Building Inspector
Jonathan Sukonik – Residential General Contractor (Senate President Pro Tempore)
E. Mitchell Swann – Licensed Mechanical Engineer, HVAC Systems
Michael Thompson – Non-Residential Architect
Matthew Wojaczyk, Vice-Chair – Residential Building Inspector
William Yeagley – UCC Fire Inspector
Vacant – Borough Public Official
Vacant – Remodeling Contractor
Vacant – 2nd or 3rd Class City Official with building/construction ability & experience (Senate Minority Leader)
*Please note that all position holders may continue to serve until a qualified successor is named.
Contact the Council
Requests for the Council may be e-mailed to ra-uccrac@pa.gov or mailed to:
Director
Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety
PA Department of Labor & Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 1613
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Please Note: Any email sent to the above address must relate to Council business. Any other UCC questions and issues should be directed to the Department by calling 717-787-3806 and selecting option 1. For information and to request public records relating to the Council, visit The Office of Open Records.