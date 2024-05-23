Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services

BBVS can assist people with visual impairments in several different ways
Finding Employment
The Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program helps individuals prepare for or retain employment. Services offered can include but are not limited to:
- Counseling and guidance
- Vocational evaluation
- Blindness skills training
- Mobility (travel) instruction
- Instruction on performing daily living activities
- Vocational and college training
- Occupational tools and equipment
- Job placement services
Services are based on an individual's employment needs and choices, and some or all of these services may be needed. VR counselors work directly with the individual to determine an employment goal and what services are needed to reach that goal.
Setting up a Business
The Randolph-Sheppard Business Enterprise Program (BEP) assists persons who are blind to operate their own food service businesses in commercial, industrial or governmental locations. Food services can range from a vending machine route to management of a large cafeteria.
BEP can also assist interested persons with entrepreneurial business ventures other than food service. These businesses might include:
- specialty product sales
- franchise operations
- gift shops
- kiosks
Independent Living Skills
BBVS can assist adults to become more self-sufficient and independent in their homes and communities. Available services include:
- Advocacy and counseling
- Information and referral
- Blindness skills training
- Mobility (travel) instruction
- Instruction on performing daily living activities
- Purchasing assistive equipment
Specialized Children Services
BBVS provides assistance to children with visual impairments to ensure they reach their maximum educational and vocational potential. Available services include:
- Advocacy for educational services
- Guidance and counseling for children and their families;
- Community orientation and mobility (travel) instruction
- Children's summer programs
- Adaptive equipment
BBVS services are provided throughout Pennsylvania by professional staff in District Offices located in the following cities
- Philadelphia
- Wilkes-Barre
- Harrisburg
- Altoona
- Pittsburgh
- Erie
The BBVS Office Directory will help you find a BBVS district office near you. You may refer yourself to OVR at the CWDS website.
Please note: You do not need to visit an office in order to receive services since our staff will be happy to make an appointment to come to your community or home and to take an application for services!