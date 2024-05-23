Bureau of Disability Determination

Contact your local SSA Field Office if:

You have questions about disability benefits, eligibility, or how to apply.

You want updates on your disability application or awarded benefits.

You need to file an appeal for a disability claim decision.

Toll-free: 1-800-772-1213 (Operates Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). If you are hearing impaired, call the toll-free "TTY" number: 1-800-325-0778

Find Your Local SSA Office by typing in your ZIP code using the Social Security Office Locator.

Contact BDD (Office of Disability Determination) if:

Your local SSA office says your claim is pending at the DDS.

You received a call or letter from BDD asking for medical information.

You appealed and got a call or letter about a disability hearing.

Toll-free: 1-888-772-1409

Operates Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.