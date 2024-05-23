Bureau of Disability Determination

Overview
The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends claims to the Office of Disability Determination to see if people meet the medical rules for disability. After reviewing the medical information, the claim goes back to SSA for final approval. The Office of Disability Determination only handles SSA disability claims in Pennsylvania, not short-term disability claims.
Contact us
Contact your local SSA Field Office if:
- You have questions about disability benefits, eligibility, or how to apply.
- You want updates on your disability application or awarded benefits.
- You need to file an appeal for a disability claim decision.
Toll-free: 1-800-772-1213 (Operates Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). If you are hearing impaired, call the toll-free "TTY" number: 1-800-325-0778
Find Your Local SSA Office by typing in your ZIP code using the Social Security Office Locator.
Contact BDD (Office of Disability Determination) if:
- Your local SSA office says your claim is pending at the DDS.
- You received a call or letter from BDD asking for medical information.
- You appealed and got a call or letter about a disability hearing.
Toll-free: 1-888-772-1409
Operates Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.