Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Veterans in Pennsylvania

    This report is a comprehensive packet containing information on the employment status of veterans in Pennsylvania. 

    Veterans in Pennsylvania Information

    The primary source of the data is the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The survey provides veterans county estimates in one and five year formats. In Pennsylvania, 39 counties had large enough sample sizes to be included in the one‐year survey (Table 1), and all counties (67) for the five‐year survey (Table 7).

     

    Veterans in PA Report (PDF)

     

    Table 1: Employment Status by Veteran Status and County for the Population Age 18-64, 1-year Estimates

    Table 2: Demographics of Pennsylvania Residents by Veteran Status

    Table 3: Period of Military Service for Pennsylvania Veterans Age 18+

    Table 4: Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service Members

    Table 5: Military Occupational Classification for the United States Active Enlisted and Active Officers

    Table 6: Employment Status by Veteran Status and State for the Population Age 18-64

    Table 7: Employment Status by Veteran Status and County for the Population Age 18-64, 5-year Estimates