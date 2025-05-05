Occupational wage information can be used as a reference by educators, CareerLink® staff, career counselors, Workforce Development Boards, economic developers, program planners, and others. Reports are available at four geographic levels: Statewide, Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), Workforce Development Area (WDA), and County. Select your geographical area of interest using the links below.

Before viewing an occupational wage report, you may want to read the Guide to PA Occupational Wages. The introductory document contains guidance on how to use the wage data, tips for using these publications, and technical notes on methodology and data definitions.

Statewide Wages