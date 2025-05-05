Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Occupational Wages

    These publications represent a comprehensive collection of May 2024 wage data available for Pennsylvania. The Center for Workforce Information & Analysis (CWIA) collected these data through the Occupational Employment & Wage Statistics (OEWS) program, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

    Occupational Wage Information

    Occupational wage information can be used as a reference by educators, CareerLink® staff, career counselors, Workforce Development Boards, economic developers, program planners, and others. Reports are available at four geographic levels: Statewide, Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), Workforce Development Area (WDA), and County. Select your geographical area of interest using the links below.

    Before viewing an occupational wage report, you may want to read the Guide to PA Occupational Wages. The introductory document contains guidance on how to use the wage data, tips for using these publications, and technical notes on methodology and data definitions.

    Statewide Wages

     Excel PDF

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,

    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.