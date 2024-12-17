The data in the dashboard below is based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). This system is a hierarchy that categorizes the industry codes into various levels. The data below is available for 2-digit, 3-digit, 4-digit, and 5-digit industries. All filters can be found near the top of the dashboard. The first filter allows you to select an industry code level. The 2-digit level contains broad industry categories and the 5-digit level contains the most detailed industries. Once you make your selection the second filter will update with the appropriate industry titles for the industry code level that you selected. Finally, the last filter allows you to select the direction of the worker’s movement. The options include “to the year ahead” or “from the year prior.”

We suggest viewing the dashboard using the "full screen" button located in the bottom right-hand corner. The button is square with emphasized corners.