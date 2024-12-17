Products by Geography

The Products by Geography Dashboard provides another way for our customers to access our data and products. When users select a county from the map the tables below will update with lists of data files containing data for the selected county. Data files are also available for the geographies that relate to the selected county. Additional geographies include Workforce Development Areas (WDAs), Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSAs), and Labor Market Areas (LMAs).