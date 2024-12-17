Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Products by Geography

    The Products by Geography Dashboard provides another way for our customers to access our data and products. When users select a county from the map the tables below will update with lists of data files containing data for the selected county. Data files are also available for the geographies that relate to the selected county. Additional geographies include Workforce Development Areas (WDAs), Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), Micropolitan Statistical Areas (mSAs), and Labor Market Areas (LMAs).

    We suggest viewing the dashboard using the "full screen" button located in the bottom right-hand corner. The button is a diagonal arrow with two arrow heads.