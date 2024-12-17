Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Online Job Postings

    The online job postings dashboard aggregates online job postings for Pennsylvania, counties, and workforce development areas (WDAs) by several different categories, including​ Industries, Occupations, Skills, and Certifications.

    Online Job Postings Dashboard

    The cover page of the dashboard shown below acts as your navigation screen to view the different categories of information. The dashboard is divided into these two sections:

    • Summary Reports – view the top industries, occupations, skills, and certifications for your area for the current month. Reports are also available for the annual growth and decline in these categories.
    • Data Visualizations & Tables – view the job postings data in an interactive and visual way. You can also view all the data for your area in the provided data tables.

    Clicking on the titles in blue font will take you to the respective information. Definitions for the categories of the job postings can be found by hovering over the information icon.

    Download Data File