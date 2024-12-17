Online Job Postings

The cover page of the dashboard shown below acts as your navigation screen to view the different categories of information. The dashboard is divided into these two sections:

Summary Reports – view the top industries, occupations, skills, and certifications for your area for the current month. Reports are also available for the annual growth and decline in these categories.

Data Visualizations & Tables – view the job postings data in an interactive and visual way. You can also view all the data for your area in the provided data tables.

Clicking on the titles in blue font will take you to the respective information. Definitions for the categories of the job postings can be found by hovering over the information icon.