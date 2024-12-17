Workforce Policies & Forms

By providing clear and accessible policies, we aim to empower our workforce system to effectively serve the people of Pennsylvania, connecting job seekers with education and training for career-focused employment and helping businesses find and hire skilled workers. These policies form the foundation of our commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workforce development system that meets the needs of our diverse communities.
Pennsylvania’s Workforce System Policy on Policies
The Policy on Policies is a foundational document that outlines a standardized and consistent approach to policy development, implementation, and review within Pennsylvania's workforce system. By implementing this policy, we aim to achieve greater clarity, transparency, and accountability in our workforce development efforts. It provides a framework for effectively governing policies, ensuring they align with our workforce system's goals and meet stakeholders’ needs. Through this policy, we strive to enhance consistency and continuity in our policies, promoting seamless coordination among different partners and enabling us to better serve the state and citizenry.
Policy on Policies
Policy Procedure Guide
Policy Style Manual
Financial Management Policy (PDF)
Financial Management Guide 2021 (6-30-21) (PDF)
- Annual Property Inventory Form (DOC)
- Equipment Depreciation Form (XLSX)
- FSR, FSR Details & Draw Details (New) (XLSX)
- Grantee Closeout Packages (DOC)
- Property Acquisition Request and Report Form (DOCX)
- Property Disposition Plan Form (DOCX)
- Property Incident Form (DOCX)
- Property Transfer Report Form (DOCX)
- Purchase and Disposition of Equipment (PDF)
- Request for Funds (locals) (DOC)
- RSAB-FSR Template (XLSX)
- SEFA Worksheet (XLSX)
- Transfer of Funds Request Form (XLSX)
- Voluntary Deobligation of Funds Request Form (DOCX)
- WIOA Fiscal Agent Audit Plan (DOCX)
- WIOA Program Stand-in Costs (DOCX)
Local Governance Policy and Guidance (6-10-24) (PDF)
- Attachment 1: Conflict of Interest Code Form LWDB Member (DOCX)
- Attachment 1a: Conflict of Interest Code Form Non-Board Member (DOCX)
- Attachment 2: Local Workforce Development Board Membership List (XLSX)
- Attachment 3: Multiple Category Representation Visualization (PDF)
- Attachment 4: Local Workforce Development Board Individual Nomination Form (PDF)
- Attachment 5: Epilogue (PDF)
MOU Policy (PDF)
MOU Appendix A (PDF)
MOU Guidance (PDF)
- MOU Authority and Signature Page (DOCX)
- MOU Negotiation Outcome Notification Template (DOCX)
- MOU Negotiators and Signers Contact List (Excel)
- MOU Template (PDF)
- OB-FSR Template (Excel)
- Optional WIOA Service List (DOCX)
- PA Careerlink(R) OB Template (Excel)
- PA Careerlink(R) Operating Budget Bulletin (PDF)
- PA Careerlink(R) Staffing Survey Template (Excel)
- WIOA Regional and Local Area Plans Policy (PDF)
- Appendix A Epilogue (PDF)
- WIOA Regional and Local Area Plan Guide (PDF)
- Regional Plan Instructions (PDF)
- Local Area Plan Instructions (PDF)
- WIOA Plans Submission Checklist (DOC)
- WIOA Four-Year Plan Submission Form (DOCX)
- WIOA Plan Review and Modification Form (DOCX)
- Attachment 1: Local Area WIOA Title I Programs Performance Accountability Tables (DOCX)
- Attachment 2: Local Workforce Development System Organizational Chart model (DOCX)
- Attachment 3: Local Workforce Development System Program Partner-Provider List (DOCX)
Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Performance Assessment (PDF)