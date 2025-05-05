State-Certified Workplace Safety Committee Program

About Workplace Safety Committees
Workers' compensation insurance coverage is mandatory for most employers under Pennsylvania law. That means any business qualifies for workplace safety committee certification.
To form a workplace safety committee, your business must meet state requirements and you must submit a committee certification application.
Key eligibility criteria include:
- Providing your Federal Employer Identification (FEIN) number
- This can be found by contacting your payroll department, on your workers' compensation insurance declarations page, or on your payroll check.
- Existing for six consecutive months
- Maintaining monthly quorum meetings and training for employees
- Ensuring timely application submission
Does my business qualify for a workplace safety committee?
Since March 1994, workplace safety committees have protected more than 1.6 million workers.
Pennsylvania employers who are insured by SWIF and establish certified workplace safety committees receive a 5 percent discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.
Self-insured employers can also apply for workplace safety committee certification, but are not eligible for a 5 percent premium discount.
Workplace Safety Committees by the numbers:
- Since 1994, more than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established
- Employers have saved more than $895 million in workers' compensation premiums.
Learn more about PA Workplace Safety Committee Certification resources.
What do you have to do?
Establish a safety committee that meets certain requirements, fill out a committee certification application and have it approved by the Department of Labor and Industry.
What are the basic committee requirements?
- Committees must have a minimum of 2 employer and 2 employee representatives, meet monthly and be in operation for at least 6 full months.
- All committee members must be trained by qualified trainers in safety committee operation, hazard inspection, accident investigation, and substance abuse & opioid painkiller use.
- Committee meeting agendas, attendance lists and meeting minutes must be kept.
Apply for Initial Certification
Just complete and submit an application to the bureau's Health and Safety Division for review between 90 and 30 days in advance of your workers' compensation policy renewal date or, if you are a self-insured employer, between 90 and 30 days of your self-insurance application renewal date. You will receive notification if you've been approved or if there are areas where additional information is needed.
Apply for Renewal Certification
You must complete and submit a renewal application to the bureau's Health and Safety Division for review between 90 and 15 days in advance of your worker's compensation policy renewal date or, if you're a self-insured employer, between 90 and 15 days of your self-insurance application renewal date. The application will ask you to attest that the committee continues to meet all certification requirements upon which the initial certification was based. Once a renewal is approved, you will receive written notification that you must provide to your worker's compensation insurer who will calculate and apply the discount.
Help in Getting Certified
Required Committee Member Training
Annual training of all safety committee members by a qualified provider is a requirement for state certification. This training must be completed prior to submitting your initial or renewal application. This training satisfies the requirements for annual training.
Topics Incude:
- Safety Committee Operations
- Hazard Detection & Prevention
- Incident Investigation & Prevention
- Substance Abuse & Opioid Painkiller Use
Webinar (WSC Webinar)
All committee members can participate in the 2 ½ hour webinar session in the same training room if you have a computer, projector and screen, internet connection and telephone. However, if they choose committee members can also participate from their own individual work stations.
Group Training (Group WSC)
This is a 2 ½ hour instructor led interactive training of safety committee members by a qualified provider in a group setting.