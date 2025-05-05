Renewal Information
With amendments signed into law on Dec. 9, 2002, the Workers' Compensation Law allows annual renewal of the certification of an employers' workplace safety committee, IF the committee continues to operate AND continues to meet all of the requirements upon which initial certification was based. Certification renewal entitles an employer to a 5% workers' compensation premium discount for the annual policy period next following receipt of certification. All employers are encouraged to utilize the online filing system "HandS" to submit a certification renewal application. For assistance, the Health and Safety Division can be contacted directly by emailing RA-LI-BWC-Safety@pa.gov or by calling 717-772-1635.
The Following Questions and Answers Explain the Procedures for Certification Renewal
Certification Renewal Applications will be automatically computer generated and sent electronically to the WCAIS user accounts of all designated employer contacts through the WCAIS online system. Employers choosing not to file electronically through WCAIS will have renewals emailed to designated contacts.
WCAIS will send employers an email alert when their renewal filing period opens 90 days prior to the primary insurance policy end date.
Confirm that the H&S contact information in WCAIS is up to date. If the contact information has changed and it has not been updated in WCAIS, your renewal form may not have been emailed to you. Please reach out to us for further assistance at ra-li-bwc-safety@pa.gov.
Applications will include the following pre-populated information: name, address, contact person, union data, workplace location and safety committee data. This information is taken from the most recent certification approval. Employers are required to make any necessary corrections or changes and to complete any missing information. Workers' Compensation policy information will not be pre-populated and must be completed prior to submitting the renewal application. An "Acknowledgment and Agreements" page must be completed when submitting the document.
Yes. However, if since the latest certification approval, an employer has added workplaces, the Section 1 question pertaining to addition of workplaces must be populated "yes" and, Section 2, number of workplaces must be updated. Additionally, if any additional safety committees have been established that have not previously been certified, this must be indicated in Section 1, and completion of Sections 6-11 of the initial "Application for Certification of Workplace Safety Committee" is required for each new committee. Additional Sections 6-11 should be submitted along with the completed renewal application for review. All committees must be approved to be eligible for the discount.
Employers will receive email notification that their renewal application has been approved. Employers will receive an approval letter sent to their WCAIS user accounts. If the employer is insured, it is their responsibility to provide a copy of the notification to their insurer. For each employer whose certification renewal is approved, the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau (PCRB) will also be notified. It is the responsibility of the insurer and PCRB to calculate and apply the discount. If the employer is a member of a group self-insurance fund which has approved discounts in annual member contributions, it is the responsibility of the group self-insurance fund member to notify the fund administrator of the certification renewal approval.
Applicants will receive email notification if their renewal application is disapproved. The notification will provide a detailed list of specific reason(s) for disapproval. If these deficiencies can be remedied through, for example, the submission of acceptable documentation, prior to the date identified on the detailed disapproval reason document, the renewal application may be approved. Employers will have a disapproval notification sent to their email and will be able to view disapprovals and submit revisions online in WCAIS within the specified time parameters.
Accident & Illness Prevention Service Provider Qualifications
If you have any further questions concerning the certification renewal application or the "HandS" online filing system, please contact the Certification and Education Section by email at: RA-LI-BWC-Safety@pa.gov or by telephone at 717-772-1635.
-
WCAIS
-
EDI
-
PATHS
-
Claims Information
-
Fee Schedule
-
Compliance
-
Health & Safety Division
-
Publications
-
Workers' Compensation Forms
-
WC Insurance Search
-
Bureau Code Listings
-
Worker & Community Right to Know
-
Health Care Services Review
-
2025 Workers' Compensation Conference
-
Contact Information
-
2025 WCAB Hearing Dates
-
Panel Providers