Employers will receive email notification that their renewal application has been approved. Employers will receive an approval letter sent to their WCAIS user accounts. If the employer is insured, it is their responsibility to provide a copy of the notification to their insurer. For each employer whose certification renewal is approved, the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau (PCRB) will also be notified. It is the responsibility of the insurer and PCRB to calculate and apply the discount. If the employer is a member of a group self-insurance fund which has approved discounts in annual member contributions, it is the responsibility of the group self-insurance fund member to notify the fund administrator of the certification renewal approval.