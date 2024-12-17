Governor's Awards for Safety Excellence (GASE)



Providing a safe work environment for Pennsylvania's workers requires commitment from employers and employees alike. The highly competitive Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) recognizes outstanding workplace safety programs and the superior management/employee collaborations that make these programs so successful.

Any Pennsylvania employer can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Nominations are accepted from January 1st through May 1st of the current calendar year.



The initial review of all nominations is conducted by the GASE Review Committee. Information and criteria used to determine semi-finalists include:



Injuries and illnesses rates vs. same-industry rates

Reduction in workers’ compensation costs

Safety program innovation

Strategic development of safety policy and approaches

Joint safety program in place

Cooperative labor/management effort - teamwork

Semi-finalists will be contacted for a virtual review of the nominee’s comprehensive safety program. Following the virtual review, the committee will determine who is eligible for an on-site tour. Site visit reports are used to determine finalists. Recommendations are then forwarded to the Secretary of Labor & Industry who makes the final determination.

Awards are presented by representatives of the Department of Labor & Industry at the organization's workplace. Award winners receive a plaque to memorialize their achievements. Award winners are also acknowledged at the Governor’s Occupational Safety and Health Conference in October.

Valuable best practices from winning finalists are shared across the state.

The GASE Review Committee is open right now and applications for 2025 nominations are now being ACCEPTED.

Use the Request for GASE Nomination Form and receive a link to the GASE Nomination Form and the GASE Nomination Worksheet.

Use the worksheet to gather your information and prepare your responses.

Copy and paste many of your collected responses from the worksheet to the nomination form.

The GASE Review Committee looks forward to learning about your exemplary safety program and the unique efforts used to keep your employees healthy and safe!

Questions? Contact the GASE Program Coordinator at RA-LIBWC-GASE@pa.gov or (717) 772-1917.​​