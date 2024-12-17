Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

Scam Warning: Deceptive Letter Targeting Pennsylvania Taxpayers

The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) received information that scam artists are targeting Pennsylvania business taxpayers with fraudulent letters from the " Tax Assessment Procedures, Domestic Judgment Registry," "Tax Lien Group," or the "Tax Processing Unit." The letters make threats, including the seizure of taxpayers' property unless they immediately contact the toll-free number provided.

Similar scams have been reported to the Department of Revenue and IRS in recent years. It follows a common strategy that involves scam artists posing as a public official or a government entity. The goal is to cause confusion and use high-pressured tactics to swindle money from unsuspecting victims.