Types of UC Rates

When a business starts to pay wages for the first time or resumes paying wages after four fiscal (July-June) years, it is assigned a "new employer" basic contribution rate of:

3.5 percent for new employers (Non-construction)

9.7 percent for new employers (Construction)

The new employer contribution rate is increased or decreased by the Surcharge adjustment, if the surcharge is in effect. The following chart identifies the total contribution rate assigned by law: