Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Workforce Development

    L&I Business Services

    The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), through PA CareerLink® offices across the state, provides a variety of services at no cost to Pennsylvania businesses. PA CareerLink’s® mission is twofold: match businesses with qualified workers in communities across Pennsylvania and help job seekers successfully transition to quality jobs and career pathways. Your local PA CareerLink® can also connect you to a wide range of resources and services, including labor law compliance forms and guidance, free copies of Commonwealth-mandated postings, tax credit information, and helpful labor force data.

    Business Services

    Who can use L&I’s Business Services?

    All Pennsylvania businesses can utilize the many services L&I, PA CareerLink®, and local workforce development boards offer. The services available are at no cost and give businesses support by helping you with job postings, holding job fairs, making talent referrals, connecting employees to training, answering questions about labor law compliance, and providing required posters to hang in your business.

    Graphic of business services with blue boxes and yellow arrows going left to right. The boxes include the different services, including: recruitment and hiring, training and upskilling your employees, building your network, financial incentives, staff retention, compliance, and employer-focused disability services.

    How do I access L&I's Business Services?

    You can access in-person services at PA CareerLink® or virtually, by using the PA CareerLink® online system.

    At PA CareerLink®, our Business Services Teams (BST) are on hand to help you. They provide you with a knowledgeable representative who serves as your single point of contact for all L&I and PA CareerLink® services. Your representative can provide customized recommendations for services and programs to best meet your business’ needs. Your representative can provide customized recommendations for services and programs to best meet your business’s needs.

    Connect with your local PA CareerLink® location to learn more
    Benefits to Employers for using your local PA CareerLink®: No cost to you; Deliver system for employment, training and education services; education on state/federal work programs; Access to local candidates who are ready to work now; free consulting on recruiting strategies and options; access to PA CareerLink® facilities for open interview events; labor law education resources; unemployment compensation tax education resources; layoff aversion and strategic early intervention services.
    Workforce Development

    Contact Us

    Email L&I's Bureau of Partnership and Operations team or visit your local PA CareerLink® office.

    Email BWPO
    Visit in person

    Additional Resources

    Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA)

    Learn more about TAA

    Workforce Development Resources

    Explore resources