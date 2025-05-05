Request Rapid Response Services

PA Rapid Response Services offers virtual information sessions that bring a team of experts together to explain what services are available to assist you and answer any questions. Some topics that may be discussed include:

For businesses

Rapid Response can help businesses at risk of closing to stay in business or to reduce the size of a layoff. In the event of a closure or layoff, Rapid Response services include:

Assistance conducting an orderly shutdown

Information about government regulations and services

Pre-layoff outplacement services that help workers shorten their transition time.

Collaboration with local economic development organizations

Assistance with the re-employment of dislocated workers

For workers

The Rapid Response team can meet with workers in their community to provide information about services before a layoff or closure occurs, including information on: