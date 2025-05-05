Skip to main content

    Request Rapid Response Services

    The Rapid Response team at L&I offers strategic planning to help employers manage economic challenges and transitions. For recently laid-off workers, the team provides valuable information about programs and services to assist during a time of unemployment. This includes guidance on Unemployment Compensation, healthcare, financial assistance, training opportunities, and job search support.

     

    Services are free and available by request.

    Careers for Federal Employees

    Resources for Former Crozer Employees

    L&I's Rapid Response team, along with PA CareerLink® Delaware County, is hosting Rapid Response Information Meetings to connect affected workers with employers as well as the resources and support they need to rebound after sudden loss in employment.

    About Rapid Response Services

    PA Rapid Response Services offers virtual information sessions that bring a team of experts together to explain what services are available to assist you and answer any questions. Some topics that may be discussed include:

    For businesses

    Rapid Response can help businesses at risk of closing to stay in business or to reduce the size of a layoff. In the event of a closure or layoff, Rapid Response services include:

    • Assistance conducting an orderly shutdown
    • Information about government regulations and services
    • Pre-layoff outplacement services that help workers shorten their transition time.
    • Collaboration with local economic development organizations
    • Assistance with the re-employment of dislocated workers

    For workers

    The Rapid Response team can meet with workers in their community to provide information about services before a layoff or closure occurs, including information on:

    • Unemployment Compensation
    • Health and pension benefits
    • Job search activities and career counseling
    • Education services
    • Training Programs
    • Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA)
    • Social Services programs
    • Community and economic development activities
    • Emergency assistance
    • Crisis counseling

    Resources for Federal Employees

    Unemployment Benefits for Federal Civilian Employees (UCFE)

    U.S. DOL Rapid Response Services

    Contact Rapid Response

    L&I invites business owners experiencing economic challenges to contact the Department for Rapid Response assistance by emailing ra-li-bwpo-rapid@pa.gov. Workers can find additional support through the PA CareerLink® network.

