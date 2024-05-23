Opioid Programs

The Office of the Attorney General in Pennsylvania has declared the Opioid Crisis the number one public health and public safety crisis the Commonwealth faces today. The economic cost of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to Pennsylvania taxpayers in 2016 was $53.77 billion – this includes opioid-related costs, health care spending, addiction treatment costs, costs to the criminal justice system, and the costs related to lost productivity. It is important to note that historically, the highest overdose rate occurs in the 25 to 54-year-old age range, representing the bulk of the labor force.

Pennsylvania’s workforce approach to combating the effects of this crisis leverages the understanding that gaining and maintaining employment is a central component in recovery for many individuals, including lower relapse rates. We believe that by mindfully creating more supportive work environments for those in recovery, we can tap into a valuable segment of the labor force and, perhaps more importantly, improve employee well-being, increase workplace productivity, and decrease employee turnover and healthcare costs.

As outlined in a 2020 US Department of Labor report on this topic, there are at least three overarching strategies one can leverage that lead to a positive impact when addressing this crisis from a workforce perspective. They are reintegration strategies, all of which are encompassed in our grant activities.