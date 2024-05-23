Donegal Township v. International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66
PERA-C-24-42-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania SCI Waymart
PERA-C-24-21-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 v. City of Pittsburgh
PF-C-24-20-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-54-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams
PERA-C-24-22-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania SCI Houtzdale
PERA-C-24-98-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-56-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
PF-C-24-35-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
FOP PA Conservation Police Officers Lodge 114 v. Commonwealth of PA, Fish and Boat Commission
PF-C-23-91-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, SCI Mercer
PERA-C-24-50-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
FOTP Lodge 109 v. SEPTA
PERA-C-18-132-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Milton Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Milton Area School District
PERA-C-23-298-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Susquehanna County
PERA-D-24-7-E (PERA-R-99-419-E)
(Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)
In the Matter of the Employes of the University of Pittsburgh
PERA-R-24-11-W
(Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)
In the Matter of the Employes of Borough of Riverside
PERA-R-24-54-E
(Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)
In the Matter of the Employes of East Stroudsburg Area School District
PERA-U-22-314-E (PERA-R-3680-C)
(Proposed Decision of Unit Clarification)
Teamsters Local Union 229 v. Susquehanna County
PERA-C-24-58-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Crestwood Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Crestwood School District
PERA-C-22-293-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties v. Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, California University
PERA-C-16-373-E
(Second Proposed Decision and Order)
Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams
PERA-C-20-81-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams; Adams County Court of Common Pleas
PERA-C-24-22-E
(Order Granting Motion to Dismiss Unfair Practice Charge Against Adams County Court of Common Pleas)
Bedford County Court-Related Employees Association v. Bedford County
PERA-C-23-167-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Glendale Area School District
PERA-U-23-242-W (PERA-R-626-C)
(Proposed Order of Unit Clarification)
State College and University Professional Association, PSEA/NEA v. State System of Higher Education, East Stroudsburg University
PERA-C-23-30-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-23-253-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pulaski Township Police Association v. Pulaski Township
PF-C-23-83-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority
PERA-U-20-293-W (PERA-R-11-367-W)
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 8 v. Pennsylvania State University
PERA-C-23-181-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Utility Workers' Union of American, AFL-CIO Local 433 v. The City of McKeesport and the Municipal Authority of the City of McKeesport
PERA-C-23-108-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1. v. City of Pittsburgh
PF-C-23-70-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-21-29-E & PERA-C-21-45-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Lebanon Police Bargaining Association v. City of Lebanon
PF-C-22-64-E & PF-C-23-66-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-23-173-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
FOP Lodge 56 General Greene v. City of Greensburg
PF-C-23-73-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
AFSCME District Council 84, Local 757 v. Butler Area Sewer Authority
PF-C-23-73-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Dauphin County Detectives Association v. Dauphin County
PF-C-23-46-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PERA-C-23-213-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 v. City of Pittsburgh
PF-C-23-54-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)
In the Matter of the Employes of Lackawanna County
PERA-R-23-80-E
(Proposed Order of Dismissal)
Methacton Education Association v. Methacton School District
PERA-C-20-226-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams
PERA-C-23-207-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Corrections
PERA-C-23-56-E
(Proposed Decision and Order)
Fraternal Order of Police, Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1 v. City of Pittsburgh
PF-C-23-18-W
(Proposed Decision and Order)