    Donegal Township v. International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66
    ​PERA-C-24-42-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    ​PF-C-24-54-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams
    ​PERA-C-24-22-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania SCI Houtzdale
    ​PERA-C-24-98-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    ​PF-C-24-56-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 v. City of Philadelphia
    ​PF-C-24-35-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    FOP PA Conservation Police Officers Lodge 114 v. Commonwealth of PA, Fish and Boat Commission
    ​PF-C-23-91-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, SCI Mercer
    ​PERA-C-24-50-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    FOTP Lodge 109 v. SEPTA
    PERA-C-18-132-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    Milton Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA v. Milton Area School District
    PERA-C-23-298-E
    (Proposed Decision and Order)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Susquehanna County
    PERA-D-24-7-E (PERA-R-99-419-E)
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    In the Matter of the Employes of the University of Pittsburgh
    PERA-R-24-11-W
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    In the Matter of the Employes of Borough of Riverside
    PERA-R-24-54-E
    (Order Directing Submission of Eligibility List)

    In the Matter of the Employes of East Stroudsburg Area School District
    PERA-U-22-314-E (PERA-R-3680-C)​
    (Proposed Decision of Unit Clarification)

    Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams
    PERA-C-20-81-E
    (Proposed Order of Dismissal)

    Teamsters Local 776 v. County of Adams; Adams County Court of Common Pleas
    PERA-C-24-22-E
    (Order Granting Motion to Dismiss Unfair Practice Charge Against Adams County Court of Common Pleas)

    Bedford County Court-Related Employees Association v. Bedford County
    PERA-C-23-167-W
    (Proposed Decision and Order)