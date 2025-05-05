NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

From: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

Date: July 11, 2025 Contact: Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary

Subject: Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

Section 1122-A(c) of Act 88 of 1992 provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

Fact-Finder Jared N. Kasher, Esquire, issued a report in the matter of the employees of Mifflinburg Area School District.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been rejected by the Mifflinburg Area School District and accepted by the Mifflinburg Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA.

Section 1122-A(d) of Act 88 of 1992 provides that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact-finder.

The complete text of the fact-finder's report is available here.