Labor-Management Steward-Supervisor Training

The program helps employees and supervisors from the shop floor to middle managers and union stewards, improve communication, understand contracts, cope with conflict, resolve grievances, and fulfill their roles in a constructive manner. The program promotes an understanding that conflicts in the workplace are common but how you deal with conflicts can make all the difference.

The full program has about seven modular sessions, each two-to-three 3 hours in length. It can be adjusted and modified to fit what employers and unions need in a specific workplace. You can use this program alone or with other programs like the Labor-Management Committee or Interest-Based Bargaining programs.

Modules of the Training Include Topics such as: