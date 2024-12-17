Grievance Mediation is a more informal and non-precedent setting way of resolving contractual disputes. Grievance Mediation is available to both the public and private sectors.

Accessing the Bureau’s Grievance Mediation process is simple. You can submit a “Request for Grievance Mediation Form” to the Bureau’s resource account email, call or email the Harrisburg Bureau Office, or just reach out to one of our staff. A mediator will be assigned to your case and contact both sides to schedule a grievance mediation hearing as soon as practical. The timing and location of the hearing will depend on when everyone that needs to participate in the process is available.

Since Grievance Mediation is a voluntary process, the Bureau of Mediation will require the submission of an official request form signed by representatives of both parties before proceeding with a mediation hearing. This form can be found from the blue “Mediation Forms” button on the Bureau’s main page.