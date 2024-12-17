Collective Bargaining Impasse - Help from a Labor Mediator

Mediators are experts in collective bargaining and labor relations. They are chosen for their skills in solving related problems through productive discussion and effective negotiation processes while maintaining neutrality. They are professional neutrals and keep the process confidential while trying to find new and acceptable ways to solve issues. Mediators meet with parties both jointly and separately as we work with the parties to find a path to settlement. The Bureau suggests starting discussions early to avoid last-minute stress and assure compliance with statutory timelines in the public sector.

Mediators can help restart negotiations when necessary, create momentum, and help the parties maintain a productive and issues focused process. Mediators also work to improve long-term relationships between management and labor.

Once an agreement is achieved, the Bureau of Mediation will often maintain a long-term joint relationship with the employer and the union to provide additional services such as Grievance Mediation, training, and related technical assistance as appropriate.