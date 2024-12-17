Skip to agency navigation
    Collective Bargaining and Mediation Timelines

    The Bureau of Mediation can provide training and presentations on the requirements and timelines for collective bargaining and mediation in the public sector.

    Overview

    The Bureau of Mediation can assist professional advocates, public employers and public employer organizations, unions and local union leaders, in understanding the collective bargaining timelines and mediation requirements of PERA – Act 195 of 1970 as well as requirements specific to Act 88 of 1992 for collective bargaining in public education settings.

    We can also conduct presentations that suggest ways that parties can utilize labor mediation effectively in their collective bargaining and dispute resolution processes.

    The Bureau has currently existing presentations available and can modify presentations for specific groups based on the audience and specific topics of interest.  These services are available to public employers and labor organizations separately or in joint group settings upon request.