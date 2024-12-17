All grievance arbitration in the public sector under Act 195 of 1970 is governed by Section 903 of the Act. The Bureau of Mediation is responsible for maintaining a roster of qualified neutral labor arbitrators and issuing panels as requested by parties in dispute.

The Bureau will also issue grievance labor arbitration panels to private sector parties upon request. There is no fee for the issuing of panels.

Arbitrators are independent and are not in the employ of the Bureau of Mediation. Arbitrators determine their own fees and expense structure, and the Bureau of Mediation is not involved in the financial transactions between the Arbitrator and the parties. The Bureau does advertise arbitrator’s fees on the Bureau’s public web site based on the latest information provided by individual arbitrators.

The Bureau will issue panel sizes based on the agreement and request of the parties and endeavors to comply with otherwise jointly requested panel criteria. The default panel size will include the names of seven (7) arbitrators unless the parties specify otherwise.

Upon selecting an arbitrator from the panel, the parties shall notify the Bureau of their selection and the Bureau will notify the arbitrator selected and direct them to contact the parties to determine a time and place for the hearing.

The parties share the cost of arbitration, including fees and expenses, equally. You may verify fees with the arbitrator.