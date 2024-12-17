Service Fee

1. Certificates of Operation-Annual

Unfired Pressure Vessel $90.17

Boiler $55.11

2. Internal inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers and miniature boilers

A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less

Standard fee $81.41

Expedited inspections $206.65

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Boilers with heating surface of 51 to 3,999 sq. ft.

Standard fee $156.55

Expedited inspections $281.80

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

C. Boilers with heating surface of 4,000 to 9,999 sq. ft.

Standard fee $219.18

Expedited inspections $344.42

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

D. Boilers with heating surface of 10,000 sq. ft. or more

Standard fee $263.01

Expedited inspections $388.25

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

E. Miniature boilers

Standard fee $43.84

Expedited inspections $169.08

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

3. External inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers

A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less

Standard fee $68.88

Expedited inspections $194.13

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Boilers with more than 50 sq. ft. of heating surface

Standard fee $100.19

Expedited inspections $225.44

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

4. Internal or External inspection of low-pressure boilers

A. Heating boiler without a manhole

Standard fee $68.88

Expedited inspections $194.13

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Heating boiler with a manhole

Standard fee $125.24

Expedited inspections $250.49

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

C. Hot water supply boiler/water heater

Standard fee $68.88

Expedited inspections $194.13

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

5. Internal or External inspection of pressure vessels

A. Each pressure vessel subject to inspection having a cross-sectional area of 50 sq. ft. or less

Standard fee $56.36

Expedited inspections $181.60

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

B. Each additional 100 sq. ft. of area in excess of 50 sq. ft.

Standard fee $56.36

Expedited inspections $181.60

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

6. "Intent to Install" approval

A. High-pressure boilers and low-pressure boilers

Standard fee $125.24

Expedited approval $1,377.67

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

7. Boiler Inspector Commission

Inspector's examination fee $187.86

New credential card (annual renewal) $31.31

8. Hydrostatic test (witnessed)

Standard fee $81.41

Expedited action $206.65

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

9. Inspection of repair fee

Standard fee $81.41

Expedited inspections $206.65

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

10. Copy of department boiler regulations (including mailing expense) $8.77

11. Duplicate certificate of operation $5.00

12. Boiler registry file $75.00

13. Acceptance of boilers and pressure vessels not originally destined for use within this Commonwealth

Standard fee $1,878.65

Expedited action $3,131.08

Plus $200.39 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

14. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

Standard fee $402.03