Service
Fee
1. Certificates of Operation-Annual
Unfired Pressure Vessel
$90.17
Boiler
$55.11
2. Internal inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers and miniature boilers
A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less
Standard fee
$81.41
Expedited inspections
$206.65
B. Boilers with heating surface of 51 to 3,999 sq. ft.
Standard fee
$156.55
Expedited inspections
$281.80
C. Boilers with heating surface of 4,000 to 9,999 sq. ft.
Standard fee
$219.18
Expedited inspections
$344.42
D. Boilers with heating surface of 10,000 sq. ft. or more
Standard fee
$263.01
Expedited inspections
$388.25
E. Miniature boilers
Standard fee
$43.84
Expedited inspections
$169.08
3. External inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers
A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less
Standard fee
$68.88
Expedited inspections
$194.13
B. Boilers with more than 50 sq. ft. of heating surface
Standard fee
$100.19
Expedited inspections
$225.44
4. Internal or External inspection of low-pressure boilers
A. Heating boiler without a manhole
Standard fee
$68.88
Expedited inspections
$194.13
B. Heating boiler with a manhole
Standard fee
$125.24
Expedited inspections
$250.49
C. Hot water supply boiler/water heater
Standard fee
$68.88
Expedited inspections
$194.13
5. Internal or External inspection of pressure vessels
A. Each pressure vessel subject to inspection having a cross-sectional area of 50 sq. ft. or less
Standard fee
$56.36
Expedited inspections
$181.60
B. Each additional 100 sq. ft. of area in excess of 50 sq. ft.
Standard fee
$56.36
Expedited inspections
$181.60
6. "Intent to Install" approval
A. High-pressure boilers and low-pressure boilers
Standard fee
$125.24
Expedited approval
$1,377.67
7. Boiler Inspector Commission
Inspector's examination fee
$187.86
New credential card (annual renewal)
$31.31
8. Hydrostatic test (witnessed)
Standard fee
$81.41
Expedited action
$206.65
9. Inspection of repair fee
Standard fee
$81.41
Expedited inspections
$206.65
10. Copy of department boiler regulations (including mailing expense)
$8.77
11. Duplicate certificate of operation
$5.00
12. Boiler registry file
$75.00
13. Acceptance of boilers and pressure vessels not originally destined for use within this Commonwealth
Standard fee
$1,878.65
Expedited action
$3,131.08
14. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$402.03
Expedited request
$1,654.46
*NOTE - Expedited inspection requests require the bureau to schedule an inspection within three days of when the request is received by the bureau. Expedited approval give the bureau seven days of when the request is received to complete a plan and application approval. Failed inspections require new inspection requests. Normal business hours are defined as Monday-Friday 8-5 p.m. Normal business hours do not include holidays where Commonwealth agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction are scheduled to be closed.