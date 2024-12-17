These words and terms mean the following when used in this section, unless the context says otherwise:

Acetate - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substances consist of cellulose acetate. When not less than 92% of the hydroxyl groups are acetylated, the term triacetate may be used as a generic description of the fiber.

Acrylic - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymar composed of at least 85% by weight of acrylonitrile units.

Azlon - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is composed of any regenerated naturally occurring proteins.

Cellulose fiber - The fibers obtained from wood pulp and compressed into pads. The label designation shall be cellulose fiber pad.

Cotton - This term shall not be used by itself.

Excelsior - The fine shredded, thread or ribbon-like fiber of wood, but does not include waste products such as sawdust, shavings or similar materials. The term wood wool is prohibited. The label designation shall be

Feathers - The feathers of the designated fowl which are whole in physical structure with the natural form and curvature originally found in the feathers. The origin of the feathers shall be stated on the label.

Garnetted clippings - New material which has been made into fabric and subsequently cut up, torn up, broken up or ground up and run through a garnetting machine and thoroughly processed.

Glass - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substances is glass.

Hair - The coarse, filamentous epidermal outgrowth of such animals as horses, cattle, hogs, and goats. This term shall not be used by itself, but shall be used as follows:

(i) Horse hair - The hair of the manes or tails of horses.



(ii) Cattle hair - The hair from the tails of cattle.



(iii) Hog hair - The bristles and body hair of swine.



(iv) Body hair - The short soft hair removed from the bodies of animals.



(v) Goat hair - The hair from any species of goats.

Importer - Any person as defined in the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L. 855, No. 372) (35 P. S. §§52015209) who imports from foreign countries or states materials that are within the scope of the act, and sold, distributed or given away in this Commonwealth.

Kapok - The fibrous growth contained in the pod of the kapok tree.

Latex foam rubber - Natural or synthetic rubber latex which has been converted from a liquid state to a stable foamy mass and molded or otherwise assembled into suitable shapes for commercial use.

Metallic - A manufactured fiber composed of metal, plastic coated metal, metal coated plastic or a core completely covered by metal.

Modacrylic - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymer composed of less than 85% but at least 35% by weight of acrylonitrile units.

New - Any article or material which has not been used prior to being utilized as part of a stuffed toy.

Nylon - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polyamide having recurring amide groups as an integral part of the polymer chain.

Nytril - A manufactured fiber containing at least 85% of a long chain polymer of vinylidene dinitrile and the vinylidene dinitrils content is no less than every other unit in the polymer chain.

Olefin - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 85% by weight of ethylene, propylene or other olefin units.

Polyester - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 85% by weight of an ester of a dihydric alcohol and terephthalic acid.

Polystyrene foam beads - A filling material which has been processed into small round droplets usually from 01/2 inch in diameter.

Rayon - A manufactured fiber composed of regenerated cellulose, as well as manufactured fibers composed of regenerated cellulose in which substitutents have replaced not more than 15% of the hydrogens of the hydroxyl groups.

Rubber - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is comprised of natural or synthetic rubber.

Saran - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 80% by weight of vinylidene chloride units.

Sawdust - Small particles of wood produced by sawing.

Shredded clippings - New material which has been made into fabric and subsequently cut up, torn up, broken up or ground up, but which has not been run through a garnetting machine nor thoroughly processed.

Shredded latex foam rubber - Latex foam rubber which has been subjected to a shredding process.

Shredded synthetic foam - Synthetic foams which have been subjected to a shredding process.

Shredded paper byproduct - Paper removed from various machine operations in the preparation of manufacturing other products and subsequently cut up, torn up, broken up, or ground up.

Sisal - The fiber obtained from the agave plant. This term shall be used when the material is new and does not consist of waste, or reclaimed fibers. If made of waste or reclaimed fibers, the term reprocessed sisal fiber shall be used.

Spandex - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is a long chain synthetic polymer comprised of at least 85% of a segmented polyurethane.

Synthetic foam - A material made of synthetic products other than synthetic rubber and produced in a resilient foam-like state. The label designation shall include terms describing the recurring units or groups of the polymerized or copolymerized product. For example, the foam derived from polyesters and diisocyanate shall be termed polyurethane.

Textile clippings - A material which has been made into thread, yarn or fabric but not reduced into a fibrous state.

Textile fiber waste - Combination of fiber of undetermined generic kind.

Thermoplastic beads - Synthetic resins formed into small beads or pellets.

Vinal - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 50% by weight of vinyl alcohol units and in which the total of the vinyl alcohol units and any one or more of the various acetal units is at least 85% by weight of the fiber.

Vinyon - A manufactured fiber in which the fiber-forming substance is any long chain synthetic polymer composed of at least 85% by weight of vinyl chloride units.

Wool - Fibers from the fleece of the sheep which have not been reclaimed from any woven or felted product or from any byproduct of manufacturing. The label designation shall be wool.