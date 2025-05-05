University of Pittsburgh
The Center for Assistive and Rehabilitation Technology (CART) has a mission to enhance the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities through assistive technology services. CART supports the assistive technology needs of both CTI at HGAC students and Pennsylvania’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) customers across the state. In CART, assistive technology specialists evaluate customers’ abilities and match them with appropriate assistive technology to maximize independence in the home, school and work environments. CART offers a consumer-centered atmosphere throughout the evaluation, equipment recommendation, and training process. CART is the longest standing collaboration, having been in operation since CTI at HGAC sought to develop a capability in assistive technology in 1993.
CSEP
The Cognitive Skills Enhancement Program (CSEP) is a comprehensive clinical program designed for young adults with neurodevelopmental and cognitive disabilities transitioning to postsecondary education. CSEP’s goal is to improve employment outcomes for transition-aged students with neurodevelopment and cognitive disabilities by increasing awareness of strengths, limitations, and impact of disability, all through the development of social-emotional and executive functioning skills. CSEP staff provide individual and group cognitive rehabilitation services across three Tiers of programming, in addition to training and consultation services. CTI at HGAC and Pitt’s Department of Counseling and Behavioral Health have collaborated on the CSEP model for more than 20 years.
Veterans Leadership Program/Veteran Community Initiatives
The Veterans Leadership Program/Veteran Community Initiatives is a private, non-profit agency providing no-cost job search assistance/career counseling for veterans, family members, and dislocated workers.