The Center for Assistive and Rehabilitation Technology (CART) has a mission to enhance the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities through assistive technology services. CART supports the assistive technology needs of both CTI at HGAC students and Pennsylvania’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) customers across the state. In CART, assistive technology specialists evaluate customers’ abilities and match them with appropriate assistive technology to maximize independence in the home, school and work environments. CART offers a consumer-centered atmosphere throughout the evaluation, equipment recommendation, and training process. CART is the longest standing collaboration, having been in operation since CTI at HGAC sought to develop a capability in assistive technology in 1993.