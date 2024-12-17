The Career Services Department provides employment services and support to assist graduates to obtain employment in the field of their training and helps prepares graduates for the work environment following their education and training at CTI at HGAC. Career Services works with students during their training to develop a resume and professional portfolio consisting of resume, curriculum and course description, certifications, awards, professional headshot photo and action/production photos. Career Services staff present professional workshops on SSI, ADA, professional communication, working in a team, self-awareness of social media presence, fiscal responsibility, professional work interactions, interviewing skills for in person and online, and other professional development and employment readiness topics. Students engage in mock interviews, job search activities and job applications for employment in the graduate’s intended field facilitated by Career Services staff. Career Services works directly with OVR Counselors and CTI at HGAC faculty and staff to ensure each individual student’s employment needs are met and individual job skills accentuated.

The Career Services Department also facilitates the post graduate externship program available to graduates to enhance and further develop the workplace knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed for success in the field of training. This externship opportunity gives graduates some initial work experience with the advantage of living on campus and continuing to receive the services and support of CTI at HGAC.