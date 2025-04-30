Bethlehem, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) celebrated National Apprenticeship Day with a ceremony recognizing the winners of the 2024 PA Registered Apprenticeship and Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Awards. The event showcased the importance of registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, as well as the role they play in supporting Pennsylvania’s workforce, which is a priority in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget .

Over his first two budgets, Governor Shapiro has increased funding for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million – a 50% increase since the day he took office.

Organized by L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), in partnership with the German American Chamber of Commerce - Philadelphia and Northampton Community College where the event was held, the celebration honored five awardees for their accomplishments and contributions to their communities.

“Apprenticeships offer a proven pathway to gain hands-on experience, develop critical skills, and build successful careers with family-sustaining wages, all without the burden of student loan debt,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “I’m proud to be a part of the Shapiro Administration, as we understand these continued, strategic investments are building a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient workforce.”

After receiving nominations from across the Commonwealth, a committee evaluated and selected finalists, which were then voted on by the public considering the following factors, including pride in their program, recruitment methods, and more.

The winners and a description of each award are as follows:

Outstanding Registered Apprentice Award: Presented in recognition of leadership qualities, problem solving, motivation and willingness to learn skills in completing a Pennsylvania registered apprenticeship program and achieving journey worker status.

Winner: Tabitha Oden, Pittsburgh Sheet Metal Workers Local 12

Outstanding Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor Award: Presented in recognition of a successful Pennsylvania registered apprenticeship program. The registered program chosen has exemplified embracing partnerships, apprenticeship ecosystem building, and training successful journey workers.

Winner: Pittsburgh Roofers Local 37, JATC – Group Joint

Winner: German American Chamber of Commerce, Philadelphia – Group Non-Joint

Outstanding Registered Pre-Apprentice Award: Presented in recognition of an individual who has demonstrated a motivation to succeed and a commitment to learning new skills and advancing their career through completing a pre-apprenticeship program.

Winner: Melody Rodriguez, IBEW Local 375, Electrician Pre-Apprenticeship

Outstanding Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Sponsor Award: Presented in recognition of a successful Pennsylvania registered pre-apprenticeship program. The program chosen is an integral part of the apprenticeship ecosystem and valued in assisting pre-apprentices with achieving success.

Winner: Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation

“For us, National Apprenticeship Day is every day and while we know Pennsylvania is home to many great programs, it is our honor to celebrate the accomplishments, leadership, and success of these especially outstanding individuals, programs, and organizations today,” said ATO Director Tara Loew. “Our Commonwealth is making incredible strides in growing the number of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs and ensuring existing programs provide meaningful career opportunities to Pennsylvanians. All of this would not be possible without the support of Governor Shapiro.”

The Shapiro Administration has approved 90 new apprenticeships and enrolled nearly 14,128 new apprentices since the Governor took office. The Governor’s proposed 2025-2026 budget looks to build upon the momentum made in workforce development over the past two years by creating a dedicated $12.5 million Workforce and Economic Development Network appropriation, leveraging $10 million in existing funds and $2.5 million in new state funds to train additional workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that, on average, apprentices earn a starting wage of $80,000 per year after graduation and are on track to earn $300,000 more over their careers compared to workers who do not graduate from an apprenticeship program. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity.

Established in 2016, the ATO is responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs across the Commonwealth. The ATO currently supports 850 unduplicated program sponsors, 128 registered pre-apprenticeship programs, and 1,484 occupation-specific registered apprenticeship programs across the Commonwealth, with 15,803 registered apprentices currently active.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #