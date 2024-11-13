Shapiro Administration Presents Washington County Construction Company with Governor’s Award for Exceptional Workplace Safety

Washington, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker visited a Washington County construction company Wednesday to commend its managers and workers — including union-represented employees — for implementing innovative safety policies that protect workers on the job. Chapman Corporation, a family- and woman-owned business with more than 660 employees, is one of two employers recognized by the Shapiro Administration this year with a 2024 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence (GASE).

Since 1997, the highly competitive GASE award has recognized outstanding workplace safety programs, promoted management and employee collaborations, and encouraged the sharing of best practices and development of safety approaches across the Commonwealth.

“An employer has no greater responsibility than the safety of its workers, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting Pennsylvania employers in their efforts to ensure that every worker returns home safely at the end of a productive day,” Secretary Walker said. “The Governor’s Awards for Safety Excellence honor employers like Chapman Corporation and their workers — 100% of whom are union members – for setting a high standard of safety rooted in mutual respect and collaboration between labor and management.”

Chapman Corporation, headquartered in Washington, PA, has been a provider of civil, mechanical, and electrical construction services for industrial clients since 1949. In addition to construction, Chapman offers pipe and metal fabrication and engineering services, supporting comprehensive project needs. Founded by John W. Chapman and now led by his daughter, Joan Chapman, Chapman Corporation is known for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

“I truly appreciate being part of a company with such a great reputation and so caring of its employees, and we are so proud and honored to receive this year’s Governor’s Award for Exceptional Workplace Safety,” said Chris Cipoletti, Chapman Corporation President.

The company’s safety initiatives that earned its GASE recognition include:

Zero Injury Award : Recognition from the National Maintenance Agreement for an exceptional injury-free record.

: Recognition from the National Maintenance Agreement for an exceptional injury-free record. DART Rate of Zero : Success in maintaining zero recordable workplace incidents.

: Success in maintaining zero recordable workplace incidents. Over 3 Million Work Hours with No Lost-Time Injuries : A significant milestone achieved within the last four years, highlighting the effectiveness of Chapman's safety protocols.

: A significant milestone achieved within the last four years, highlighting the effectiveness of Chapman's safety protocols. 3D Lift Plan : A dedicated, full-time role to virtually simulate anticipated lifts, ensuring no obstructions are present on-site before crane operations.

: A dedicated, full-time role to virtually simulate anticipated lifts, ensuring no obstructions are present on-site before crane operations. Finish Strong Program : Designed to prevent complacency as projects near completion by: Sharing best practices and safety issues across all worksites. Conducting site-specific safety meetings. Providing additional toolbox talks. Increasing participation in the employee observation program. Preparing for project start-up and commissioning. Enhancing employee recognition for safety contributions.

: Designed to prevent complacency as projects near completion by:

L&I supports workplace safety throughout the Commonwealth through various programs and training.

Certified workplace safety committees, supported by L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health & Safety Division, are effective tools for Pennsylvania businesses to protect their workers and save money. Pennsylvania employers who establish certified workplace safety committees receive a 5 percent discount on their workers' compensation insurance premiums.

More than 13,000 state-certified workplace safety committees have been established since March 1994, protecting more than 1.6 million workers. Additionally, employers with certified workplace safety committees have saved more than $825 million in workers' compensation premiums. These savings in insurance costs are due solely to the 5 percent premium discount provided to businesses that have these committees.

Launched in 2012, the Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program is a free and comprehensive statewide service that provides safety training sessions and other resources. PATHS training can be customized for an employer’s needs to prevent workplace safety incidents. More than 35,000 people annually participate in these trainings.

