    Find and Register for PATHS Workplace Safety Training

    The Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS) program is a free and comprehensive statewide service that provides safety training sessions and other resources which can be customized for an employer’s needs to prevent workplace safety incidents.

    PATHS Training Calendar
    PATHS Resource Request

    About PATHS

    Free to employers and workers, PATHS trainings keep workers safe on the job.

    Workers’ compensation costs associated with workplace incidents are a significant expense for employers.

    PATHS provides a comprehensive website where employers can find various training sessions from reputable sources. Weekly trainings are free—you can view the training calendar, and register to sign up.

    Trainings are designed to give you and your employees insights into accident and illness prevention programs, the benefits of proactive programs, and how to form a certified safety committee to qualify for a workers’ compensation premium discount.

    PATHS Request Form

    Use the link below to request resources including PowerPoint presentations, fact sheets, and quiz question & answer keys for any of our PATHS training topics. 

     

    Request Form

    Contact PATHS

    Have questions? Feel free to contact us for more information.

    Call us

    Contact us by phone Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    717-772-1635

    Email us

    If you have questions or comments about this site or our safety training offerings, email us.

    Email