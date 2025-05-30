HARRISBURG, PA – Now in its third year, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) UC Connect program continues to provide essential, in-person assistance to Pennsylvanians looking for help navigating the Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Since its launch in May 2022, UC Connect has helped more than 106,000 Pennsylvanians resolve claims, navigate eligibility issues, and connect to community-based resources, helping more than 700 people in April 2025 alone.

Offered at PA CareerLink® locations statewide, UC Connect appointments are tailored to claimants who lack reliable internet, are unfamiliar with digital systems, or need language support. With sustained demand for in-person help, L&I has embedded UC Connect into its long-term customer service model.

“As UC Connect enters its third year, it remains a necessary and effective tool for delivering unemployment services equitably,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “In-person support ensures that no Pennsylvanian is left out of the system simply because they don’t have access to broadband or need help understanding the process. After Governor Shapiro took office, L&I expanded UC Connect’s services and took the initiative statewide, and it’s clear that our efforts are making a difference in delivering faster, better service for Pennsylvanians.”

After initially launched as a pilot program in 2022, UC Connect was made a permanent service through bipartisan investments in the 2023–24 budget, enabling L&I to hire more than 380 UC interviewers to expand service delivery across Pennsylvania.

Unemployment Compensation System Update

Governor Josh Shapiro made improving the UC system a top priority upon taking office. Under Secretary Walker’s leadership, the Department first eliminated a backlog of 40,000 claims from the pandemic era—each requiring case-by-case review—within seven months. The Department then shifted focus to scaling up staff, reducing wait times, and improving access for all Pennsylvanians.

Key service highlights from April 2025 include:

Average call wait time was reduced to 18 minutes and 56 seconds, down from over an hour when Governor Shapiro took office in January 2023

5,321 live chat sessions were completed—an increase from the same time last year

44,077 new UC claims were filed

$157 million in UC benefits was paid to 99,518 individuals

86,616 helpline calls were answered

13,965 email inquiries were processed

709 individuals received in-person assistance through UC Connect

Since the beginning of 2025, L&I has paid out $784 million in UC benefits to more than 483,000 individuals, responded to 361,258 helpline calls, and provided 3,112 UC Connect appointments.

Rapid Response Update

L&I’s Rapid Response Services offer no-cost layoff aversion and re-employment services to employers and workers experiencing mass layoffs, business closures, or other job disruptions. These services are designed to minimize the impact of job loss and help workers transition quickly to new employment.

Rapid Response sessions offer impacted workers information on:

PA CareerLink® services, including job search support and training

Unemployment Compensation filing guidance

Health insurance enrollment assistance

Referrals to local and state programs that support housing, food access, utilities, and reemployment

In April 2025, L&I provided Rapid Response services to:

28 employers and more than 1,800 workers

Employers anticipating workforce reductions are strongly encouraged to contact L&I early by emailing RA-LI-BWPO-Rapid@pa.gov.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

