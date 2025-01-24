Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Protecting PA Workers: Shapiro Administration to Host Rapid Response Meeting, Job Fair to Support Employees Impacted by Layoffs in Northeastern Pennsylvania

    January 24, 2025

    Duryea, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Rapid Response team will host a Rapid Response Information Meeting (RRIM) for employees affected by recent layoffs at Joriki Beverages Inc. in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. The team, in collaboration with PA CareerLink® partners and former Joriki Beverages personnel, will also host a job fair to ensure affected workers have the skills, tools, and support they need to rebound after sudden loss in employment and continue to provide for their families.

    “When workers suddenly lose jobs that provide family-sustaining wages and benefits, it can destabilize entire communities," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Rapid Response not only helps ease these disruptions, but also connects impacted workers with meaningful re-employment opportunities, reaffirming the Shapiro Administration's unwavering commitment to protecting Pennsylvanians during difficult times."

    The RRIM will provide important information about career counseling, job search workshops, and job training resources for the following topics:

    • Applying for Unemployment Compensation benefits
    • Employee Security Benefits
    • PA CareerLink® services
    • Community resources, support, and more.

    WHEN – Monday, January 27, 2025

    • Session 1 (Spanish) – 10:00 AM
    • Session 2 (English) – 1:00 PM

    WHERE – Germania Hose Company, 430 Foote Avenue, Duryea, PA 18642

    At the job fair, L&I will be joined by community partners and employers to ensure affected workers have access to good-paying jobs that allow them to remain competitive in today’s labor market.

    WHEN – Tuesday, January 28, 2025; 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

    WHERE – Germania Hose Company, 430 Foote Avenue, Duryea, PA 18642

    Rapid response services are state and federally funded benefits free to employers and workers through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). For more information about requesting rapid response services, please visit PA.gov.

    For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on InstagramFacebookX, and LinkedIn

    # # #

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media