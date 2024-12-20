Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 3.5% in November

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains well below the national average.

    December 20, 2024

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2024. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in November. This was the first unemployment rate change since October 2023. Still, the Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which was also up one-tenth of a point from its October level to 4.2%. 

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above the November 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the year.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 24,000 over the month to 6,507,000 in November. Resident employment (-28,000) drove the labor force decline while unemployment was up 5,000 from October.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 2,500 over the month from October’s record high to 6,205,000 in November. Jobs decreased from October in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a decline of 3,800 in professional & business services. Education & health services and leisure & hospitality reached record high job levels in November.

    Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 90,300 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+47,300) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on FacebookX, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. November 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

     

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     NovemberOctoberNovemberOctober 2024November 2023
     202420242023volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5316,5566,537-25-0.4%-6-0.1%
    Employment6,3086,3346,317-26-0.4%-9-0.1%
    Unemployment22322222110.5%20.9%
    Rate3.43.43.40.0----0.0----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force168,479168,699167,723-220-0.1%7560.5%
    Employment161,496161,864161,280-368-0.2%2160.1%
    Unemployment6,9846,8346,4431502.2%5418.4%
    Rate4.14.13.80.0----0.3----
            
            
    Note: December 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on January 24th, 2025.

     

     

    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
             Change from    Change from
         November     October   November      October 2024     November 2023
        2024     2024   2023volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,205.06,207.56,114.7-2.50.0%90.31.5%
            
    Goods Producing Industries844.7845.6844.6-0.9-0.1%0.10.0%
      Mining & Logging22.823.022.7-0.2-0.9%0.10.4%
      Construction259.8259.0257.20.80.3%2.61.0%
      Manufacturing562.1563.6564.7-1.5-0.3%-2.6-0.5%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,360.35,361.95,270.1-1.60.0%90.21.7%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,144.91,145.01,138.6-0.10.0%6.30.6%
      Information90.891.792.8-0.9-1.0%-2.0-2.2%
      Financial Activities343.1343.2340.9-0.10.0%2.20.6%
      Professional & Business Services833.6837.4837.1-3.8-0.5%-3.5-0.4%
      Education & Health Services1,387.51,384.41,340.23.10.2%47.33.5%
      Leisure & Hospitality592.1592.0565.50.10.0%26.64.7%
      Other Services265.3266.0261.1-0.7-0.3%4.21.6%
      Government703.0702.2693.90.80.1%9.11.3%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: December 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on January 24th, 2025. 

    # # #

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Kate Loyd

    Digital Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media