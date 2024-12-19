Helping Pennsylvanians Chart Their Own Course: L&I Secretary Walker Celebrates Shapiro Administration Investment of $5 Million for Lycoming Career and Technology Center

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis has traveled the state this year to highlight the Administration’s investments in preparing the workers of tomorrow and applauded the Lycoming CTC’s efforts in diversifying its training programs.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves the freedom to chart their own course and pursue a good-paying, family-sustaining career,” said Lt. Gov. Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis Administration is proud to invest in redevelopment projects across the Commonwealth that will build new training centers and expand facilities to help prepare students and workers for those careers.”

In November, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced nearly $600 million in funding for more than 400 projects across Pennsylvania through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

The Lycoming Career and Technology Center is receiving a $5 million RACP grant from that round of funding to expand and renovate their current facility in Hughesville. The project will allow Lycoming CTC to add programs in welding and diesel technology, bring the early childhood education program into the same building and expand enrollment by an additional 150 students.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education whether that be in a traditional classroom all day or half days learning a skill and trade,” said state Rep. Joe Hamm. “I was honored to strongly support this $5 million grant for Lycoming Career and Technology Center as it will allow more students the opportunity to participate in these programs where they receive hands-on learning and on-the-job training, which prepares them for the workforce.”

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s commitment to investing in career and technical education will enable us to create state-of-the-art facilities, expand our program offerings and ultimately better serve our community,” said Dr. Craig Skaluba, superintendent of Muncy School District and superintendent of record of Lycoming CTC. “We are all excited about the opportunities these grant funds will provide for our students and excited to see how our students return this investment by using their skills in our local workforce to make a positive impact on our community for years to come.”

The Shapiro Administration is continuing to invest in workforce development, apprenticeships and career and technical training for students and workers across the Commonwealth. The most recent round of RACP grants included:

$5 million for an expansion of the Steamfitters UA Local 420 training center in Philadelphia;

$3 million for the construction of a new training center for the Operating Engineers IUOE Local 542;

$1 million for renovations at the Steamfitters Local 449 technology center in Butler County;

$990,388 for renovations and security upgrades at the Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Region;

$1.3 million for repairs at the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School;

$400,000 for construction of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 5 training school;

$1.5 million for an expansion of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 8 training center;

$750,000 for an aviation sciences center at the Beaver County Airport;

$1.5 million for construction of a safety and training center for Local Union 1319 Occupational Safety, Health and Education Trust Fund in Luzerne County.

Additional projects in Lycoming County that received RACP awards are:

$500,000 for South Williamsport redevelopment;

$1 million for an addition to Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center in Loyalsock Township;

$750,000 for an expansion to Economy Locker’s manufacturing location in Muncy Township;

$1 million for redevelopment at the former Lycoming Mall;

$2 million for expansion of the tasting room at the New Trail Brewing Company in Williamsport.

A full list of projects from the latest round of grants is available on RACP’s website .

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made workforce development a cornerstone of his agenda. Over his first two budgets, Governor Shapiro secured increased annual funding of nearly $65 million for workforce development initiatives statewide – including apprenticeships, career and technical education (CTE), and vocational-technical programs – a more than 50% increase over funding in the 2022-23 budget.

RACP, administered by the Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to making government operate at the speed of business, the Budget Office updated and streamlined the RACP application process for the first time in nearly a decade – creating an easier-to-use website, reducing the number of sections in the applications and enabling applicants to access a new e-grants system.

