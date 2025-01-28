Getting Good Jobs Done: PA CareerLink® Awareness Events Connect Nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians with New, Good-Paying Jobs Statewide

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the successful results of its PA CareerLink® Awareness Days initiative, which connected nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians with hundreds of employers across the Commonwealth – creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to access good-paying jobs. The awareness initiative, which ran in August and September of 2024, featured 64 events, including job fairs, resource fairs, and ribbon cuttings across the six regions of Pennsylvania.
“PA CareerLink® Awareness Days transformed the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians – from Philadelphia to Erie, Hazelton to Indiana, we’ve seen success in connecting skilled workers with their next career,” said Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Dozens of people were hired on the spot, hundreds more secured interviews and thousands gained access to local employers with jobs that offer family-sustaining wages and benefits. These results showcase the effectiveness of in-person workforce services across Pennsylvania – making PA CareerLink® a critical resource for both job seekers and employers throughout the Commonwealth."
The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, whether it requires a college degree or not. In July, Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, which increased Pennsylvania's Career and Technical Education funding by $30 million and expanded registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to help fill critical nursing positions across the state.
The PA CareerLink® network prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers. Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:
- Resume building/posting/submitting workshops
- Mock interviews
- Job search and training assistance
- Adult education classes and workshops
- Career fairs
- Referral services to partners
Overall, the initiative brought together 633 employers and 399 organizations, creating an extensive network of opportunity for Pennsylvanians. Regional highlights include:
Southeast Region
- Philadelphia's main location served 880 customers with 85 employers and 88 organizations, resulting in 19 on-the-spot interviews and 13 immediate hires
- Philadelphia's additional locations (North, West, Suburban Station, and Northwest) collectively served over 890 customers
- Bucks County connected 207 customers with 41 employers and 15 organizations
- Chester County hosted 22 employers and 22 organizations, serving 100 customers
- Lehigh Valley welcomed 24 employers and served 270 customers
South Central Region
- Lebanon County hosted 34 employers, serving 302 customers with 47 on the spot hires
- Blair County hosted 24 organizations and served 137 customers
- Huntingdon County connected 40 employers with 117 customers
North Central Region
- 45 employers served 575 customers across the region
- Center County served 100 customers
- Clearfield County’s DuBois location specifically focused on veteran services, hosting 15 veterans organizations
Northeast Region
- Hazleton's event brought together 18 employers and 12 organizations, serving 290 customers
- Lackawanna County connected 15 employers with 150 customers
- Pottsville hosted 7 employers and 11 organizations, serving 110 customers
Northwest Region
- Indiana County connected 40 employers with 78 customers
- Armstrong County hosted 17 employers
- Lawrence County hosted seven vendors and served 72 customers
- Mercer County welcomed 41 job customers
Southwest Region
- Allegheny East brought together 14 employers and 11 organizations, serving 104 customers
- Beaver County hosted 26 vendors and specifically served 38 reentrants
- Fayette County connected 38 employers and organizations with 56 customers
- Westmoreland County's event included 33 employers and 7 organizations, serving 83 customers
- Greene County engaged 43 organizations and served 58 customers
For more information about PA CareerLink® services and upcoming events, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.
# # #