Getting Good Jobs Done: PA CareerLink® Awareness Events Connect Nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians with New, Good-Paying Jobs Statewide

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the successful results of its PA CareerLink® Awareness Days initiative, which connected nearly 5,000 Pennsylvanians with hundreds of employers across the Commonwealth – creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to access good-paying jobs. The awareness initiative, which ran in August and September of 2024, featured 64 events, including job fairs, resource fairs, and ribbon cuttings across the six regions of Pennsylvania.

“PA CareerLink® Awareness Days transformed the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians – from Philadelphia to Erie, Hazelton to Indiana, we’ve seen success in connecting skilled workers with their next career,” said Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Dozens of people were hired on the spot, hundreds more secured interviews and thousands gained access to local employers with jobs that offer family-sustaining wages and benefits. These results showcase the effectiveness of in-person workforce services across Pennsylvania – making PA CareerLink® a critical resource for both job seekers and employers throughout the Commonwealth."

The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, whether it requires a college degree or not. In July, Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, which increased Pennsylvania's Career and Technical Education funding by $30 million and expanded registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to help fill critical nursing positions across the state.

The PA CareerLink® network prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers. Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

Mock interviews

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Career fairs

Referral services to partners

Overall, the initiative brought together 633 employers and 399 organizations, creating an extensive network of opportunity for Pennsylvanians. Regional highlights include:

Southeast Region

Philadelphia's main location served 880 customers with 85 employers and 88 organizations, resulting in 19 on-the-spot interviews and 13 immediate hires

Philadelphia's additional locations (North, West, Suburban Station, and Northwest) collectively served over 890 customers

Bucks County connected 207 customers with 41 employers and 15 organizations

Chester County hosted 22 employers and 22 organizations, serving 100 customers

Lehigh Valley welcomed 24 employers and served 270 customers

South Central Region

Lebanon County hosted 34 employers, serving 302 customers with 47 on the spot hires

Blair County hosted 24 organizations and served 137 customers

Huntingdon County connected 40 employers with 117 customers

North Central Region

45 employers served 575 customers across the region

Center County served 100 customers

Clearfield County’s DuBois location specifically focused on veteran services, hosting 15 veterans organizations

Northeast Region

Hazleton's event brought together 18 employers and 12 organizations, serving 290 customers

Lackawanna County connected 15 employers with 150 customers

Pottsville hosted 7 employers and 11 organizations, serving 110 customers

Northwest Region

Indiana County connected 40 employers with 78 customers

Armstrong County hosted 17 employers

Lawrence County hosted seven vendors and served 72 customers

Mercer County welcomed 41 job customers

Southwest Region

Allegheny East brought together 14 employers and 11 organizations, serving 104 customers

Beaver County hosted 26 vendors and specifically served 38 reentrants

Fayette County connected 38 employers and organizations with 56 customers

Westmoreland County's event included 33 employers and 7 organizations, serving 83 customers

Greene County engaged 43 organizations and served 58 customers

For more information about PA CareerLink® services and upcoming events, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.



