♿ The sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset. Swimming areas are marked with buoys and have a maximum depth of five-and-a-half feet.



Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules for swimming.

Smoke-Free Beach

Smoking is prohibited on the beach and in the swimming area. For visitors who smoke and still want to use the beach, designated areas adjacent to the beach are provided. The restriction includes: