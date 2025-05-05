The 1,044-acre Susquehanna Riverlands State Park lies in York County, along the confluence of Codorus Creek with the beautiful Susquehanna River.

It is nearly six miles northwest of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania.

The park features multiple rock outcrop vistas over the river and nearly a mile of riverfront along the Susquehanna with 1.5 miles along Codorus Creek.

An approximately 2.75-mile-long portion of the Mason-Dixon Trail traverses the park.

This 200-mile-long trail connects the Appalachian Trail at Whiskey Springs in Cumberland County with Chadds Ford along the Brandywine River.