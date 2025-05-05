Overview
The 1,044-acre Susquehanna Riverlands State Park lies in York County, along the confluence of Codorus Creek with the beautiful Susquehanna River.
It is nearly six miles northwest of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania.
The park features multiple rock outcrop vistas over the river and nearly a mile of riverfront along the Susquehanna with 1.5 miles along Codorus Creek.
An approximately 2.75-mile-long portion of the Mason-Dixon Trail traverses the park.
This 200-mile-long trail connects the Appalachian Trail at Whiskey Springs in Cumberland County with Chadds Ford along the Brandywine River.
Plan Your Visit
4898 Furnace Road
York, PA 17406
717-252-1134
SusquehannaRiverlandsSP@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Currently, no restroom facilities exist on site. Please plan accordingly.
From Interstate 83, take exit 24 onto Pennsylvania Route 238 toward Emigsville. Turn left onto Starview Road. Turn left onto Pennsylvania Route 24 north.
Turn right onto Codorus Furnace Road. Turn left onto River Farm Road. After approximately 0.5 mile, the parking area is on the left.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 40.053868, Longitude -76.644658
Call 911 to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Memorial
1701 Innovation Drive
York, PA 17408
717-843-8623
WellSpan York Hospital
1001 S. George St.
York, PA 17403
717-851-2345
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Be aware, private residences within the boundaries of the park are closed to all foot traffic.
Additionally, all agricultural fields in crop production are also closed to all foot traffic.
Open recreational pathways are marked on the park map and follow existing roadways.