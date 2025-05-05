Skip to agency navigation
    Promised Land State Park

    Accessibility

    Promised Land State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Pines Campground - Site 24

    Site 24 in the Pines Campground offers a rustic, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade and accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length.

    Reserve Camping Site 24

    Pickerel Point - Site 124

    Site 124 in the Pickerel Point Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 124

    Pickerel Point - Site 125

    Site 125 in the Pickerel Point Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 50 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 125

    Pickerel Point - Site 173

    Site 173 in the Pickerel Point Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 173

    Deerfield - Site 201

    Site 201 in the Deerfield Campground offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 60 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 55 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 201
    A gravel, accessible path meanders through a tranquil forest with bare trees and fallen leaves. A picnic table, designed for easy access, is visible in the background, inviting visitors to enjoy a meal in nature.

    Northwoods - Site 448

    Site 448 in the Northwoods Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade, is 12 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 448
    Northwoods - Site PT5

    Site PT5 in the Northwoods Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site PT5
    Northwoods - Site PT6

    Site PT6 in the Northwoods Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site PT6
    Northwoods - Site PT7

    Site PT7 in the Northwoods Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site PT7
    Northwoods - Site PT8

    Site PT8 in the Northwoods Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site PT8
    Northwoods - Site PT9

    Site PT9 in the Northwoods Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site PT9

    Accessible Lodging

    Pickerel Point - Camping Cottage 1 Delaware

    Camping Cottage 1 Delaware can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage 1 Delaware

    Rustic Bear Wallow Cabins - Rustic Cabin 9 Moshannon

    Rustic Cabin 9 Moshannon can accommodate up to 4 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Rustic Cabin 9 Moshannon

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    There are ADA accessible picnic tables located throughout the day use area.

    Learn More

    Falls Pavilion

    The Falls Pavilion can accommodate up to 64 people at 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the Falls Pavilion

    An accessible fishing pier is located on Promised Land Lake.

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    The Masker Museum has both ADA accessible parking and entry.