Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Pines Campground - Site 24
Site 24 in the Pines Campground offers a rustic, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade and accommodates vehicles up to 25 feet in length.Reserve Camping Site 24
Pickerel Point - Site 124
Site 124 in the Pickerel Point Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 124
Pickerel Point - Site 125
Site 125 in the Pickerel Point Campground offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 50 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 50 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 125
Pickerel Point - Site 173
Site 173 in the Pickerel Point Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 45 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 173
Deerfield - Site 201
Site 201 in the Deerfield Campground offers a modern, non-electric setup with a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 60 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 55 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 201
Northwoods - Site 448
Site 448 in the Northwoods Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway has a slight grade, is 12 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 448
Northwoods - Site PT5
Site PT5 in the Northwoods Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site PT5
Northwoods - Site PT6
Site PT6 in the Northwoods Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site PT6
Northwoods - Site PT7
Site PT7 in the Northwoods Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site PT7
Northwoods - Site PT8
Site PT8 in the Northwoods Campground features modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site PT8
Northwoods - Site PT9
Site PT9 in the Northwoods Campground offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 100 feet long, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site PT9
Pickerel Point - Camping Cottage 1 Delaware
Camping Cottage 1 Delaware can accommodate up to 5 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage 1 Delaware
Rustic Bear Wallow Cabins - Rustic Cabin 9 Moshannon
Rustic Cabin 9 Moshannon can accommodate up to 4 people and domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Rustic Cabin 9 Moshannon
Accessible Picnic Tables
There are ADA accessible picnic tables located throughout the day use area.Learn More
Falls Pavilion
The Falls Pavilion can accommodate up to 64 people at 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Falls Pavilion
An accessible fishing pier is located on Promised Land Lake.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
The Masker Museum has both ADA accessible parking and entry.