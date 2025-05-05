Rustic Cabins
Nestled within evergreens and adjacent to Lower Lake, the Bear Wallow Cabin Colony has 12 rustic rental cabins that were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during the 1930s. Linens are not provided.
These rustic cabins each have:
- Fireplace insert
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Electricity
- Outdoor fire ring
- Adjacent private bathroom
Dogs are permitted in Cabins #9, #11, and #12. Pets are prohibited in Cabins #1-8 and #10.
Whittaker Cabin sleeps eight guests. Linens are not provided.
Cabin #9 is ADA accessible.
Scattered around Promised Land State Park are 224 privately owned cabins on leased state park land. Please respect the property rights of these cabin owners.
Camping
There are six camping areas. Campgrounds vary from rustic (flush toilets, no showers, and no electricity) to full hookup (sewer, electric, and water hookup on site). All campgrounds are near swimming, boating, fishing, and hiking.
On the western edge of Lower Lake, this modern campground includes Beechwood, Northwoods, Rhododendron, and Hemlock Hills areas. There is a dump station at the entrance of Lower Lake Campground.
Beechwood Area
106 campsites are open from early April through mid-October. Modern facilities are available Memorial Day through Columbus Day. Best suited to RVs, this modern campground offers:
- Warm showers
- Flush toilets
- Electricity
- Laundry facilities
- Some pet-friendly campsites
Northwoods Area
48 sites are open early May through mid-October. It offers:
- Warm showers
- Flush toilets
- Electricity
- Laundry facilities
- Some pet-friendly campsites
Rhododendron Area
63 campsites are open from late May to early September. It offers:
- Warm showers
- Flush toilets
- Electricity on some sites
- Pet-free camping
Hemlock Hill Equestrian Area
Six individual sites are open early May through mid-October.
The area includes:
- Vault toilet
- Water for horses
- Manure pit
- Adjacent to miles of equestrian trails in Delaware State Forest
Each campsite has a:
- Picnic table
- Fire ring
- Lantern post
- Stall that accommodates either three or four horses
Modern restrooms with hot showers and dump station are nearby.
On a peninsula on the southern side of Promised Land Lake, Pickerel Point has 75 campsites and three camping cottages. Limited sites and the camping cottages are open year round. An unguarded swimming area is at the end of the peninsula.
The campground offers:
- Rustic walk-in sites
- Electric sites
- Full hook-up sites with sewer, water, and electric on site
- Some pet-friendly campsites
An ADA accessible campsite is available.
The entire area has two shower houses with laundry facilities and one restroom.
Camping Cottages
Camping cottages have:
- Electric heat and outlets
- Bunk beds
- Table and benches
- Grill and a fire ring
Linens are not provided. The cottages are next to a shower house in Pickerel Point Campground.
ADA accessible camping cottages are available.
Tucked into the trees and rocks, The pet-friendly Deerfield Campground is just south of Promised Land Lake and is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. This rustic area contains 34 campsites with flush toilets and no electricity. Use of Pickerel Point Campground showers is included in the campsite fee.
An ADA accessible campsite is available.
At the northwestern end of Promised Land Lake is the Pines Campground, which is open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day Weekend. It offers 58 rustic campsites without electricity. The restrooms have flush toilets. Pay showers are available in the picnic area. A paved trail leads to the picnic area and main beach.
ADA accessible campsites are available.
Camping Reminders
- The maximum stay in all camping areas is 14 days during the summer season and 21 days during the off-season
- Campers must vacate the park for 48 hours before setting up again
- Campers are allowed one vehicle per site
- Extra car passes may be purchased for a fee
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited
- Campground facilities are ONLY open to those staying at that campground
- Pets are permitted on designated sites in some campgrounds and must be on a leash of six feet or less at all times. Pets are prohibited in park buildings.
Free Camping for Campground Hosts
Promised Land State Park has six campground host positions available each season. The host sits include 30- or 50-amp electric service.
Hosts are required to assist park personnel for five days per week (40 hours) with a four-week minimum stay.
If you’re interested in becoming a campground host, contact the park office for more information and to check availability.