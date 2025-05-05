Rustic Cabins



Nestled within evergreens and adjacent to Lower Lake, the Bear Wallow Cabin Colony has 12 rustic rental cabins that were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during the 1930s. Linens are not provided.

These rustic cabins each have:

Fireplace insert

Refrigerator

Stove

Electricity

Outdoor fire ring

Adjacent private bathroom

Dogs are permitted in Cabins #9, #11, and #12. Pets are prohibited in Cabins #1-8 and #10.

Whittaker Cabin sleeps eight guests. Linens are not provided.

Cabin #9 is ADA accessible.

Scattered around Promised Land State Park are 224 privately owned cabins on leased state park land. Please respect the property rights of these cabin owners.