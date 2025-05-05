Recreational Guide
Promised Land State Park Map (PDF)
Promised Land State Park Recreational Guide (PDF)
Campground Maps
Pickerel Point and Deerfield Campgrounds Map (PDF)
Lower Lake Campground Map (PDF)
Cabin Map
Promised Land State Park Cabin Map (PDF)
Lake Depth Map
Lower Lake Water Depth Black-and-White Map (PDF)
Lower Lake Water Depth Color Map (PDF)
Promised Land Lake Water Depth Black-and-White Map (PDF)
Interactive Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Map
The Interactive GIS Map uses Geographic Information Systems to create a map that does not need to be downloaded and features driving directions, searchable park amenities, and customizable maps.
Please note that the background maps are maintained by a variety of public sources and driving directions usually go to the nearest large road.