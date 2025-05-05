Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Campground Loop - Site 37
Site 37 offers a modern, non-electric setup with a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 40 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 37
Camping Cottage 11
Camping Cottage 11 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage #11
Camping Cottage 35
Camping Cottage 35 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage #35
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the shaded picnic area by Poe Lake.Learn More
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.