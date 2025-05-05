Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Poe Valley State Park

    Accessibility

    Poe Valley State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Campground Loop - Site 37

    Site 37 offers a modern, non-electric setup with a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 40 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 40 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 37

    Accessible Lodging

    Camping Cottage 11

    Camping Cottage 11 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage #11

    Camping Cottage 35

    Camping Cottage 35 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Camping Cottage #35

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the shaded picnic area by Poe Lake.

    Learn More

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.